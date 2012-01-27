Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kalpena Industries CP Fitch A1(ind) 500 Affirmed Ltd Kalpena Industries non-FBL Fitch A1(ind) 1560 Affirmed Ltd (increased from 1,070m) Mahindra Holidays non-FB Fac Fitch A1(ind) 100 Assigned & Resorts India Ltd Nithya Packaging non-FB WC limits Fitch 25 migrated Pvt Ltd A2(ind)nm from Fitch A2(ind) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeon Trust 2012 Series A PTC Fitch 2500 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind) Aeon Trust 2012 second loss credit Fitch 105 Assigned facility BBB(SO)(ind) Kalpena Industries long-TL Fitch A-(ind) 467.5 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR77.9m) Kalpena Industries FB limits Fitch A-(ind) 1750 Affirmed Ltd (increased from 1,010m) Mahindra Holidays FB WC Fac Fitch A(ind) 600 Assigned & Resorts India Ltd Mahindra Holidays purchaser payouts Fitch 750 Assigned & Resorts India Ltd A(SO)(ind) Manjeera Retail long-TL Fitch B(ind) 2500 Assigned Holdings Pvt Ltd Nithya Packaging long-TL Fitch 61.3 migrated BBB(ind)nm from Fitch BBB(ind) Nithya Packaging FB WC limits Fitch 100 migrated Pvt Ltd BBB(ind)nm from Fitch BBB(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)