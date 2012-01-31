Jan 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dachser India Pvt non-FBL Fitch A2(ind) 10 Affirmed Ltd Hpcl-Mittal Energy CP programme Fitch 15000 Assigned Ltd A1+(ind) (within fund-based working capital limits) Winsome NFBL Fitch 14.7 Assigned International Ltd A4+(Ind) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dachser India Pvt FB WC limits Fitch 245 Affirmed Ltd BBB+(ind) Gold Plus Glass FB WC limits Fitch D(ind) 820 Downgraded Industry Ltd from Fitch B(ind) /Fitch A4(ind) Gold Plus Glass NFB WC limits Fitch D(ind) 250 Downgraded Industry Ltd from Fitch B(ind)/ Fitch A4(ind) Gold Plus Glass LT Bk loan Fitch D(ind) 2625.8 Downgraded Indusrty Ltd from Fitch B(ind) Hpcl-Mittal Energy TL Fitch 80980 Upgraded from Ltd AA-(ind) Fitch A+(ind) (enhanced from INR77.93bn) Hpcl-Mittal Energy FB WC limits: Fitch 30000 Assigned Ltd AA-(ind)/Fitch A1+(ind) Hpcl-Mittal Energy NFB WC limits Fitch 20000 Assigned Ltd A-(ind)/Fitch A1+(ind) Pooja Forge Ltd LT debt Fitch BBB(ind) 24.36 Withdrawn Pooja Forge Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 200 Affirmed BBB(ind)/ FitchA2(ind) Pooja Forge Ltd NFB WC limits Fitch 149 Affirmed BBB(ind)/ FitchA2(ind) Pooja Forge Ltd' LT rupee denominated Fitch D(ind)nm 232.6 Withdrawn project Bk loans Scuf Da Sep 2011- purchaser payouts Fitch AAA(SO) 5000 Assigned (ind) Winsome FBL Fitch BB+(ind) 40 Assigned International Ltd Winsome LT loans Fitch BB+(ind) 22.2 Assigned International Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)