Jan 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch)
for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dachser India Pvt non-FBL Fitch A2(ind) 10 Affirmed
Ltd
Hpcl-Mittal Energy CP programme Fitch 15000 Assigned
Ltd A1+(ind)
(within fund-based working capital limits)
Winsome NFBL Fitch 14.7 Assigned
International Ltd A4+(Ind)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dachser India Pvt FB WC limits Fitch 245 Affirmed
Ltd BBB+(ind)
Gold Plus Glass FB WC limits Fitch D(ind) 820 Downgraded
Industry Ltd from
Fitch B(ind)
/Fitch
A4(ind)
Gold Plus Glass NFB WC limits Fitch D(ind) 250 Downgraded
Industry Ltd from
Fitch
B(ind)/ Fitch
A4(ind)
Gold Plus Glass LT Bk loan Fitch D(ind) 2625.8 Downgraded
Indusrty Ltd from
Fitch B(ind)
Hpcl-Mittal Energy TL Fitch 80980 Upgraded from
Ltd AA-(ind) Fitch
A+(ind)
(enhanced from INR77.93bn)
Hpcl-Mittal Energy FB WC limits: Fitch 30000 Assigned
Ltd AA-(ind)/Fitch A1+(ind)
Hpcl-Mittal Energy NFB WC limits Fitch 20000 Assigned
Ltd A-(ind)/Fitch A1+(ind)
Pooja Forge Ltd LT debt Fitch BBB(ind) 24.36 Withdrawn
Pooja Forge Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 200 Affirmed
BBB(ind)/
FitchA2(ind)
Pooja Forge Ltd NFB WC limits Fitch 149 Affirmed
BBB(ind)/
FitchA2(ind)
Pooja Forge Ltd' LT rupee denominated Fitch D(ind)nm 232.6 Withdrawn
project Bk loans
Scuf Da Sep 2011- purchaser payouts Fitch AAA(SO) 5000 Assigned
(ind)
Winsome FBL Fitch BB+(ind) 40 Assigned
International Ltd
Winsome LT loans Fitch BB+(ind) 22.2 Assigned
International Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
