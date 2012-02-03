Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchemist Ltd NFB WC limits Fitch A3(ind) 20 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akc Steel FB (CC) limit Fitch BB-(ind) 100 Assigned Industries Ltd Alchemist Ltd long-TL Fitch BBB-(ind) 422.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR512.7m) Alchemist Ltd FB WC limits Fitch BBB-(ind) 110 Affirmed P.S. Krishnamurthy NFB WC limits Fitch BB+ 300 Assigned Steels (ind) (exp) / Fitch A4+(ind)(exp) P.S. Krishnamurthy FB WC limits Fitch BB+ 1200 Affirmed Steels (ind)/ Fitch A4+(ind) P.S. Krishnamurthy FB WC limits Fitch BB+(ind) 300 Assigned Steels (exp) / Fitch A4+ (ind) (exp) P.S. Krishnamurthy NFB WC limits Fitch 1200 Affirmed Steels BB+(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Thangam Steel FB WC limits Fitch 650 Affirmed BB+(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Thangam Steel NFB WC limits Fitch 350 Affirmed BB+(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Variegate Projects non-FB WC limits Fitch BB+ 1100 Migrated Pvt Ltd (ind) nm / from Fitch Fitch A4+(ind)nm BB+(ind)/ Fitch A4+(ind) Variegate Projects FB WC limits Fitch BB+ 1100 Migrated Pvt Ltd (ind) nm / from Fitch Fitch A4+(ind)nm BB+(ind)/ Fitch A4+(ind) Vedanta Aluminium NCD Fitch A- (ind) 60000 Assigned (exp) Vedanta Aluminium non-FB Fac Fitch A- (ind) 5000 Assigned / Fitch A2 + (ind) Vedanta Aluminium FB WC Fac Fitch AA (SO) 2000 Assigned (ind) Vedanta Aluminium project finance Fac Fitch AA (SO) 161500 Assigned (ind) Vedanta Aluminium NFB WC Fac Fitch AA(SO) 8000 Assigned (ind) / Fitch A1+ (SO) (ind) Wabco India Ltd CC limits Fitch 450 Affirmed AA+(ind)/ Fitch A1+(ind) Wabco India Ltd NFB Bk limits Fitch 250 Affirmed AA+(ind)/ Fitch A1+(ind) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)