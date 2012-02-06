Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlanta Ltd non-FBL Fitch 1157 Migrated A3(ind)nm from Fitch A3(ind) Ibs Software NFB WC Fitch A3(ind) 100 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Shree Krishna non-FBL Fitch A4+(ind) 380 Assigned Steels Vhb Lifesciences NFB WC limits: Fitch 155 Withdrawn Ltd A3(ind)nm LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlanta Ltd TL Fitch 1520 Migrated BBB-(ind)nm from Fitch BBB-(ind) Atlanta Ltd WC TL Fitch 349 Migrated BBB-(ind)nm from Fitch BBB-(ind) Atlanta Ltd FB limits Fitch 180 Migrated BBB-(ind)nm from Fitch BBB-(ind) Hyderabad Bk loans Fitch D(ind) 594.8 Assigned Educational Institutions Pvt Ltd Ibs Software FB WC Fitch BBB-(ind) 600 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Ibs Software long-TL Fitch BBB-(ind) 378 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Mumbai Waste FB working-capital Fitch A(ind)/ 25 Upgraded from Management Ltd limits FitchA1(ind Fitch A-(ind)/ FitchA2+ (ind) Shree Krishna CC Fitch BB(ind) 60 Assigned Steels Vhb Lifesciences FB WC limits Fitch 950 Withdrawn Ltd BBB-(ind) nm Vhb Lifesciences long-TL Fitch 43 Withdrawn Ltd BBB-(ind) nm Vhb Medisciences long-TL Fitch D(ind)nm 766.8 Withdrawn Ltd Vhb Medisciences FB CC limit Fitch D(ind)nm 400 Withdrawn Ltd Vhb Medisciences NFB working limit Fitch D(ind)nm 100 Withdrawn Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)