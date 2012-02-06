Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlanta Ltd non-FBL Fitch 1157 Migrated A3(ind)nm from Fitch A3(ind) Ibs Software NFB WC Fitch A3(ind) 100 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Shree Krishna non-FBL Fitch A4+(ind) 380 Assigned Steels Vhb Lifesciences NFB WC limits: Fitch 155 Withdrawn Ltd A3(ind)nm LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlanta Ltd TL Fitch 1520 Migrated BBB-(ind)nm from Fitch BBB-(ind) Atlanta Ltd WC TL Fitch 349 Migrated BBB-(ind)nm from Fitch BBB-(ind) Atlanta Ltd FB limits Fitch 180 Migrated BBB-(ind)nm from Fitch BBB-(ind) Hyderabad Bk loans Fitch D(ind) 594.8 Assigned Educational Institutions Pvt Ltd Ibs Software FB WC Fitch BBB-(ind) 600 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Ibs Software long-TL Fitch BBB-(ind) 378 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Mumbai Waste FB working-capital Fitch A(ind)/ 25 Upgraded from Management Ltd limits FitchA1(ind Fitch A-(ind)/ FitchA2+ (ind) Shree Krishna CC Fitch BB(ind) 60 Assigned Steels Vhb Lifesciences FB WC limits Fitch 950 Withdrawn Ltd BBB-(ind) nm Vhb Lifesciences long-TL Fitch 43 Withdrawn Ltd BBB-(ind) nm Vhb Medisciences long-TL Fitch D(ind)nm 766.8 Withdrawn Ltd Vhb Medisciences FB CC limit Fitch D(ind)nm 400 Withdrawn Ltd Vhb Medisciences NFB working limit Fitch D(ind)nm 100 Withdrawn Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.