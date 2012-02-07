Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansal Properties ST Bk loans Fitch A4(ind)nm 200 Withdrawn And Infrastructure Ltd Ansal Properties NFB WC limits Fitch A4(ind)nm 1500 Withdrawn And Infrastructure Ltd Ansal Properties ST debt Fitch A4(ind)nm 1000 Withdrawn And Infrastructure Ltd (INR500m to be carved out of fund-based working capital limits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansal Properties LT debt program Fitch B-(ind)nm 1000 Withdrawn And Infrastructure Ltd Ansal Properties LT Bk loans Fitch B-(ind)nm 710 Withdrawn And Infrastructure Ltd Ansal Properties FB WC limits Fitch B-(ind)nm 1721.5 Withdrawn And Infrastructure Ltd Citycom Networks Long-TL Fitch B+(ind) 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Reckon Pharmachem LT debt Fitch BB(ind) 45.6 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Reckon Pharmachem NFB WC limits Fitch BB(ind) 62 Affirmed Pvt Ltd /FitchA4+(ind) Reckon Pharmachem FB WC limits Fitch BB(ind)/ 64 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Fitch A4+(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)