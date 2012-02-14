Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of February 10 & 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balmer Lawrie & CP/NCD Fitch A1+(ind) 250 Affirmed Co. Ltd programme Morgan Stanley ST CP programme Fitch A1+(ind) 10000 Affirmed India Company Pvt Ltd Morgan Stanley ST debt programme Fitch A1+(ind) 10000 Affirmed India Company Pvt Ltd Punjab National lower tier 2 Fitch A1+(ind) 150000 Affirmed Bank subordinated bonds LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Railway Series G Fitch AAA 256.9 Affirmed Finance (SO)(ind) Corporation Ltd Indian Railway Series H Fitch AAA 256.9 Affirmed Finance (SO)(ind) Corporation Ltd Indian Railway Series I Fitch AAA 774.6 Affirmed Finance (SO)(ind) Corporation Ltd Indian Railway Series J Fitch AAA 774.6 Affirmed Finance (SO)(ind) Corporation Ltd Punjab National certificates of Fitch AAA(ind) 10000 Affirmed Bank deposits programme Soma Tollways Pvt senior project Bk Fitch BBB-(ind) 4500 Withdrawn Ltd loans Vikash Metal & long-TL Fitch C(ind)nm 651.84 Migrated From Power Ltd Fitch C(ind) Vikash Metal & FB limits Fitch C(ind)nm 657.5 Migrated From Power Ltd Fitch C(ind) Vikash Metal & non-FBL Fitch D(ind)nm 1050 Migrated From Power Ltd Fitch D(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)