Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of February 16 & 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bonai Industrial FB Limits Fitch A1+(ind) 1000 Affirmed Co. Ltd Decreased from INR1,500m Bonai Industrial Non-FB Limits Fitch A1+(ind) 200 Affirmed Co. Ltd Feegrade & Company FB Limits Fitch A1+(ind) 1000 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. Increased From INR500m Feegrade & Company Non-FB Limits Fitch A1+(ind) 120 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bijapur Hungund Senior Project Bk Fitch BBB(ind) 6215 Affirmed Tollway Pvt Ltd Loans Reduced From INR8,465m Bonai Industrial TL Fitch AA-(ind) 285.4 Affirmed Co. Ltd Feegrade & Company TL Fitch AA-(ind) 126.2 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. IL&FS Clusters FB WC Fac Fitch 150 Affirmed Development A+(SO)(ind)/ Initiative Ltd Fitch A1(SO)(ind) IL&FS Clusters Non-FB WC Fac Fitch 50 Affirmed Development A+(SO)(ind)/ Initiative Ltd Fitch A1(SO)(ind) IL&FS Education FB WC Limits Fitch A+(ind) 1600 Affirmed And Technology /Fitch A1(ind) Services Ltd Enhanced From INR250m IL&FS Education Non-FB WC Limits Fitch A+(ind) 600 Affirmed And Technology /Fitch A1(ind) Services Ltd Enhanced From INR300m Karur Vysya Bank Lower Tier 2 Fitch A+(ind)nm 3000 Migrated From Ltd Subordinated Debt Fitch Programme A+(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)