Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indias Coramandel NFB WC limits Fitch A4+(ind) 1500 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Neelesh Industrial WC facility Fitch 55 Migrated from Agency Pvt Ltds A4(ind)nm Fitch A4(ind) Sunny Trexim Pvt FB Bk limits Fitch A4(ind). 630 Affirmed Ltd Triveni Engicons Non FB limits Fitch A4+(ind) 360 Affirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankur Drugs & LT loans Fitch D(ind)nm 2500 Migrated from Pharma Ltd Fitch D(ind) Ankur Drugs & FB limits Fitch D(ind)nm 3250 Migrated from Pharma Ltd Fitch D(ind) Ankur Drugs & Non-FBL Fitch D(ind)nm 550 Migrated from Pharma Ltd Fitch D(ind) Indias Coramandel FB WC limits Fitch BB+ 250 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt (ind) / Fitch Ltd A4+ (ind) Mayur Electrical NFB WC limits Fitch B+ (ind) 70 Withdrawn Industries Ltd nm / Fitch A4 (ind)nm Mayur Electrical FB WC limits Fitch B+ (ind) 75 Withdrawn Industries Ltd nm /Fitch A4 (ind) nm Triveni Engicons FB limits Fitch BB+(ind) 40 Affirmed Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)