Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of February 23 & 24 ,2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jindal Pipes Non-FB WC Bking lines Fitch A2+(ind) 680 Withdrawn nm Stationery Point NFB WC limits Fitch A4+(ind) 29.5 Assigned India Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Althaf Shoes Pvt FB WC Fac Fitch BBB + 98 Withdrawn Ltd (ind) / Fitch A2 + (ind) Althaf Shoes Pvt NFB WC Fac Fitch BBB + 28 Withdrawn Ltd (ind) / Fitch A2 + (ind) Coastal Oil And Senior project Bk Fitch BB-(ind) 6418.5 Assigned Gas Infrastructure Loans Pvt Ltd Galaxy Exports Pvt FB limits Fitch B(ind) 65 Assigned Ltd Galaxy Exports Pvt TL Fitch B(ind) 28.3 Assigned Ltd (outstanding as on 31 December 2011) Jindal Pipes FB WC Bking lines Fitch BBB+ 98.5 Withdrawn (ind) nm Rupa Infotech & TL Fitch B+ (ind) 750 Migrated to Infrastructure Pvt nm Fitch B + ltd (ind) Shriram City Union Purchaser payouts Fitch AAA (SO) 388.1 Affirmed Finance (ind) Shriram City Union Purchaser payouts Fitch AAA (SO) 231.5 Affirmed Finance (ind) Shriram City Union Purchaser payouts Fitch 602.4 Affirmed Finance AAA(SO)(ind) Stationery Point WC CC limits Fitch BB(ind) 450 Assigned India Ltd Stationery Point TL Fitch BB(ind) 140.8 Assigned India Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -non-monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)