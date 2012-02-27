Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch)
for local debt instruments as of February 23 & 24 ,2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jindal Pipes Non-FB WC Bking lines Fitch A2+(ind) 680 Withdrawn
nm
Stationery Point NFB WC limits Fitch A4+(ind) 29.5 Assigned
India Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Althaf Shoes Pvt FB WC Fac Fitch BBB + 98 Withdrawn
Ltd (ind) / Fitch
A2 + (ind)
Althaf Shoes Pvt NFB WC Fac Fitch BBB + 28 Withdrawn
Ltd (ind) / Fitch
A2 + (ind)
Coastal Oil And Senior project Bk Fitch BB-(ind) 6418.5 Assigned
Gas Infrastructure Loans
Pvt Ltd
Galaxy Exports Pvt FB limits Fitch B(ind) 65 Assigned
Ltd
Galaxy Exports Pvt TL Fitch B(ind) 28.3 Assigned
Ltd
(outstanding as on 31 December 2011)
Jindal Pipes FB WC Bking lines Fitch BBB+ 98.5 Withdrawn
(ind) nm
Rupa Infotech & TL Fitch B+ (ind) 750 Migrated to
Infrastructure Pvt nm Fitch B +
ltd (ind)
Shriram City Union Purchaser payouts Fitch AAA (SO) 388.1 Affirmed
Finance (ind)
Shriram City Union Purchaser payouts Fitch AAA (SO) 231.5 Affirmed
Finance (ind)
Shriram City Union Purchaser payouts Fitch 602.4 Affirmed
Finance AAA(SO)(ind)
Stationery Point WC CC limits Fitch BB(ind) 450 Assigned
India Ltd
Stationery Point TL Fitch BB(ind) 140.8 Assigned
India Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
nm -non-monitored
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
