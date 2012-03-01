Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch)
for local debt instruments as of February 28 & 29, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Real Image Media NFB working-capital Fitch A2(ind) 35 Affirmed
Technologies Pvt. limits
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jubilant Energy LT Bk loan Fitch 7.25 Affirmed
(Kharsang) Pvt Ltd BBB-(ind)
Jubilant Offshore LT Bk loans Fitch 6.5 Affirmed
Drilling Pvt Ltd BBB-(ind)
Mangla Apparels CC limit Fitch 125 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd BB(ind)
Real Image Media Long-TL BBB(ind) 394.1 Affirmed
Technologies Pvt.
Ltd
Real Image Media FB working-capital Fitch 225 Affirmed
Technologies Pvt. limits BBB(ind)/
Ltd Fitch A2(ind)
Srei - Direct Purchaser payouts Fitch 5682.7 Assigned
Assignment - AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)
February 12 - I
T & T Motors Ltd TL Fitch 377.5 Migrated to
BB(ind)nm Fitch
BB(ind)nm
from Fitch
BB(ind)
T & T Motors Ltd Non FB WC limits Fitch 25 Migrated to
BB(ind)nm/ Fitch
Fitch A4+(ind)nm BB(ind)nm/
Fitch
A4+(ind)nm
from Fitch
BB(ind)/
Fitch
A4+(ind)
T & T Motors Ltd FB WC limits: Fitch 360.4 Migrated to
BB(ind)nm/ Fitch
Fitch A4+(ind)nm BB(ind)nm/
Fitch
A4+(ind)nm
from Fitch
BB(ind)/
Fitch
A4+(ind)
Vedanta Resources LT Issuer Default BB+ Affirmed
Plc Rating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
