Mar 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of March 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Subh Laxmi Syntex NFB WC limits Fitch A4+(ind) 6.8 Affirmed Ltd Sutlej Textiles FB limits (including Fitch 2000 Withdrawn And Industries Ltd a WC demand loan and A3(ind)nm packing credit): Sutlej Textiles gold card export Fitch 310 Withdrawn And Industries Ltd credit limits A3(ind)nm Sutlej Textiles ST Bk loans Fitch 300 Withdrawn And Industries Ltd A3(ind)nm Sutlej Textiles NFB WC limits Fitch 330 Withdrawn And Industries Ltd A3(ind)nm Singan Projects standby line of Fitch D(ind) 50 Downgraded from Ltd Fitch credit A4+(ind) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alankit Lifecare FB WC limits Fitch BB- 100 Migrated from Ltd Fitch (ind) nm/ BB-(ind)/Fitch Fitch A4+ (ind) nm A4+(ind) Bhumya Pvt Ltd TL Fitch D(ind) 20 Assigned Bhumya Pvt Ltd CC limit Fitch D(ind) 275 Assigned Singan Projects FB CC limits Fitch D(ind) 200 Downgraded from Ltd Fitch BB(ind) Singan Projects BGs Fitch D(ind) 450 Downgraded from Ltd Fitch BB(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Singan Projects LC Fitch D(ind) 90 Downgraded from Ltd Fitch BB(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Subh Laxmi Syntex FB WC limits: Fitch BB-(ind 87 Affirmed Ltd Subh Laxmi Syntex long-TL Fitch BB-(ind) 65.3 Affirmed Ltd Sutlej Textiles long-TL Fitch 7297 Withdrawn And Industries Ltd BBB-(ind)nm Sutlej Textiles FB WC limits (CC Fitch 500 Withdrawn And Industries Ltd BBB-(ind)nm -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm - Non monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)