India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of March 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Primacy Industries Ltd NFB WC limits Fitch A3+(ind) 177 Assigned Tulsi Castings And Machining NFBL Fitch A3 (ind) 140 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra And Mahindra purchaser payouts Fitch 250.3 Upgraded from Financial Services Ltd DA AA+(SO)(ind) Fitch A(SO)(ind) Dec 2009 - 2 Novo Xi Trust Series A PTC Fitch 1578.9 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind)(exp) Novo Xi Trust second loss credit Fitch 126.3 Assigned facility BBB(SO)(ind)(exp) Primacy Industries Ltd TL Fitch BBB(ind) 23.5 Assigned Primacy Industries Ltd FB WC limits: Fitch 800 Assigned BBB(ind)/ Fitch A3+(ind) Shriram Transport Finance purchaser payout Fitch 293.3 Affirmed Co. Ltd AAA(SO)(ind) Tulsi Castings And Machining TL Fitch BBB-(ind) 706.6 Assigned Ltd Tulsi Castings And Machining FBL Fitch BBB-(ind) 750 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
LONDON India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday he did not seek support from Washington to end the siege of a southern Philippines town by Islamist militants, a day after the United States said it was providing assistance at the request of the government.