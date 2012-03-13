Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch)
for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd Non FB limit Fitch A4(ind) 50 Assigned
Tss Projects And Industries NFB WC limits Fitch A4+(ind) 80 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Darjeeling Organic Tea TL Fitch D(ind) 335.2 Assigned
Estates Pvt. Ltd
Darjeeling Organic Tea FB limit Fitch D(ind) 500 Assigned
Estates Pvt. Ltd
Darjeeling Organic Tea NFBL Fitch D(ind) 5 Assigned
Estates Pvt. Ltd
Gurudeva Trust TL Fitch B(ind) nm 113.5 Migrated From
Fitch B(ind)
Gurudeva Trust overdraft limit Fitch B(ind) nm 4.5 Migrated From
Fitch B(ind)
Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt FB WC limits Fitch BB+ (ind) 20 Assigned
Ltd (exp)/ Fitch A4+
(ind) (exp)
Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt FB WC limits Fitch BB+ (ind) 80 Assigned
Ltd /Fitch A4+ (ind)
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd FB limit Fitch B+(ind) 145 Assigned
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd TL Fitch B+(ind) 144.4 Assigned
Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills long-TL Fitch D(ind) 211.5 Assigned
Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills FB limits Fitch D(ind) 180 Assigned
Ssa International Ltd LT Bk loan Fitch BB (ind) 371.7 Migrated From
nm Fitch BB(ind)
Ssa International Ltd NFB WC limits Fitch BB (ind) 553 Migrated From
nm/ Fitch A4+ Fitch
(ind) nm BB(ind)/Fitch
A4+(ind)
Ssa International Ltd FB WC limits Fitch BB (ind) 2200 Migrated From
nm/ Fitch Fitch
A4+(ind) nm BB(ind)/Fitch
A4+(ind)
Tss Projects And Industries FB WC limits Fitch BB- (ind) 270 Assigned
Pvt Ltd / Fitch A4+ ind)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
nm -Non Monitored
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)