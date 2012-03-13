Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (Fitch) for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd Non FB limit Fitch A4(ind) 50 Assigned Tss Projects And Industries NFB WC limits Fitch A4+(ind) 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Darjeeling Organic Tea TL Fitch D(ind) 335.2 Assigned Estates Pvt. Ltd Darjeeling Organic Tea FB limit Fitch D(ind) 500 Assigned Estates Pvt. Ltd Darjeeling Organic Tea NFBL Fitch D(ind) 5 Assigned Estates Pvt. Ltd Gurudeva Trust TL Fitch B(ind) nm 113.5 Migrated From Fitch B(ind) Gurudeva Trust overdraft limit Fitch B(ind) nm 4.5 Migrated From Fitch B(ind) Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt FB WC limits Fitch BB+ (ind) 20 Assigned Ltd (exp)/ Fitch A4+ (ind) (exp) Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt FB WC limits Fitch BB+ (ind) 80 Assigned Ltd /Fitch A4+ (ind) Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd FB limit Fitch B+(ind) 145 Assigned Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd TL Fitch B+(ind) 144.4 Assigned Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills long-TL Fitch D(ind) 211.5 Assigned Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills FB limits Fitch D(ind) 180 Assigned Ssa International Ltd LT Bk loan Fitch BB (ind) 371.7 Migrated From nm Fitch BB(ind) Ssa International Ltd NFB WC limits Fitch BB (ind) 553 Migrated From nm/ Fitch A4+ Fitch (ind) nm BB(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Ssa International Ltd FB WC limits Fitch BB (ind) 2200 Migrated From nm/ Fitch Fitch A4+(ind) nm BB(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Tss Projects And Industries FB WC limits Fitch BB- (ind) 270 Assigned Pvt Ltd / Fitch A4+ ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)