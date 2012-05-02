May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH)
for local debt instruments as of April 27 & 30, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kamakshi Steels Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits Fitch A4+(ind) 15 Assigned
Nrp Projects Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits Fitch A4+(ind) 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amaravathy Spinning Mills long-TL Fitch C(ind) 51.6 Downgraded
from
Fitch
B(ind)(exp)
Amaravathy Spinning Mills FB WC limit Fitch C(ind) 25 Downgraded
from
Fitch
B(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
Amaravathy Spinning Mills NFB WC limit Fitch C(ind) 6.63 Downgraded
from
Fitch A4(ind)
Amaravathy Spinning Mills long-TL Fitch D(ind) 30.3 Downgraded
from
Fitch B(ind)
Delton Cables Ltd TL Fitch BB+(ind)nm 10.6 Migrated from
Fitch BB+(ind)
Delton Cables Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 320 Migrated from
BB+(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch
A4+(ind)nm BB+(ind)/Fitch
A4+(ind)
Delton Cables Ltd non-FB WC limits Fitch 606 Migrated from
BB+(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch
A4+(ind)nm BB+(ind)/Fitch
A4+(ind)
Enn Tee International Pvt Ltd TL Fitch B+(ind) 8.41 Affirmed
Enn Tee International Pvt Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 50 Affirmed
B+(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
Hindustan Petroleum NCDs Fitch AAA(ind) 100000 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Ilss 1 Trust 2012 Series B PTCs Fitch AAA 1488.09 Assigned
(ind)(SO)
Indo American Electricals long-TL: Fitch B+(ind) 104.3 Assigned
Ltd
Indo American Electricals FB limits Fitch B+(ind) 450 Assigned
Ltd
Jaipur Deoli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT senior project Bk Fitch BBB-(ind) 7000 Affirmed
loans
Jaipur Deoli Tollway Pvt Ltd performance guarantee Fitch BBB-(ind) - Withdrawn
Kamakshi Steels Pvt Ltd TL Fitch BB-(ind) 0.4 Assigned
Kamakshi Steels Pvt Ltd FBL Fitch 65 Assigned
BB-(ind)/Fitch
A4+(ind)
Karnataka State Industrial bond issue Fitch 490 Affirmed
And Infrastructure AA-(SO)(ind).
Development Corporation
M/S Ramya Steel FB limits Fitch 90 Assigned
B+(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
Mep Toll Road Pvt Ltd non-FBL Fitch BB(ind)nm 1750 Migratef from
Fitch BB(ind)
Mep Toll Road Pvt Ltd Bk loan Fac Fitch 327.2 Migratef from
BBB-(ind)nm Fitch BBB-
(ind)
Nrp Projects Pvt Ltd FBL Fitch 35 Assigned
BB+(ind)/Fitch
A4+(ind)
Rashi Metals Pvt Ltd TL Fitch D(ind) 126.3 Assigned
Rashi Metals Pvt Ltd CC limit Fitch D(ind) 130.5 Assigned
Rashi Metals Pvt Ltd non-FB limit Fitch D(ind) 42.5 Assigned
Sefpl Direct Assignment Sep purchaser payouts Fitch 2226.4 Assigned
11 - Iv AAA(SO)(ind)
Shrishti Technologies TL Fitch B(ind) 0.77 Assigned
Shrishti Technologies FB limit: Fitch 60 Assigned
B(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
nm -Non Monitored
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
