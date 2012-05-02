May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of April 27 & 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kamakshi Steels Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits Fitch A4+(ind) 15 Assigned Nrp Projects Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits Fitch A4+(ind) 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathy Spinning Mills long-TL Fitch C(ind) 51.6 Downgraded from Fitch B(ind)(exp) Amaravathy Spinning Mills FB WC limit Fitch C(ind) 25 Downgraded from Fitch B(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Amaravathy Spinning Mills NFB WC limit Fitch C(ind) 6.63 Downgraded from Fitch A4(ind) Amaravathy Spinning Mills long-TL Fitch D(ind) 30.3 Downgraded from Fitch B(ind) Delton Cables Ltd TL Fitch BB+(ind)nm 10.6 Migrated from Fitch BB+(ind) Delton Cables Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 320 Migrated from BB+(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch A4+(ind)nm BB+(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Delton Cables Ltd non-FB WC limits Fitch 606 Migrated from BB+(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch A4+(ind)nm BB+(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Enn Tee International Pvt Ltd TL Fitch B+(ind) 8.41 Affirmed Enn Tee International Pvt Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 50 Affirmed B+(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Hindustan Petroleum NCDs Fitch AAA(ind) 100000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Ilss 1 Trust 2012 Series B PTCs Fitch AAA 1488.09 Assigned (ind)(SO) Indo American Electricals long-TL: Fitch B+(ind) 104.3 Assigned Ltd Indo American Electricals FB limits Fitch B+(ind) 450 Assigned Ltd Jaipur Deoli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT senior project Bk Fitch BBB-(ind) 7000 Affirmed loans Jaipur Deoli Tollway Pvt Ltd performance guarantee Fitch BBB-(ind) - Withdrawn Kamakshi Steels Pvt Ltd TL Fitch BB-(ind) 0.4 Assigned Kamakshi Steels Pvt Ltd FBL Fitch 65 Assigned BB-(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Karnataka State Industrial bond issue Fitch 490 Affirmed And Infrastructure AA-(SO)(ind). Development Corporation M/S Ramya Steel FB limits Fitch 90 Assigned B+(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Mep Toll Road Pvt Ltd non-FBL Fitch BB(ind)nm 1750 Migratef from Fitch BB(ind) Mep Toll Road Pvt Ltd Bk loan Fac Fitch 327.2 Migratef from BBB-(ind)nm Fitch BBB- (ind) Nrp Projects Pvt Ltd FBL Fitch 35 Assigned BB+(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Rashi Metals Pvt Ltd TL Fitch D(ind) 126.3 Assigned Rashi Metals Pvt Ltd CC limit Fitch D(ind) 130.5 Assigned Rashi Metals Pvt Ltd non-FB limit Fitch D(ind) 42.5 Assigned Sefpl Direct Assignment Sep purchaser payouts Fitch 2226.4 Assigned 11 - Iv AAA(SO)(ind) Shrishti Technologies TL Fitch B(ind) 0.77 Assigned Shrishti Technologies FB limit: Fitch 60 Assigned B(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)