May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lonsen Kiri Chemicals Non-FB Bk limits Fitch A3(ind)nm 140 Migrated from Industries Ltd Fitch A3(ind) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Non-FB Fac Fitch A1(ind) 100 Assigned India Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Electrotech Ltd FB WC limits Fitch 60 Assigned B+(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Amber Electrotech Ltd Non-FB WC limits Fitch 200 Assigned B+(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Delhi Transco Ltd LT loans Fitch A+(ind) 5000 AFfirmed Delhi Transco Ltd bond programme Fitch A+(ind) 2000 AFfirmed Delhi Transco Ltd Proposed bond Fitch A+(ind) 5000 AFfirmed programme Delhi Transco Ltd NFB WC Bk facility Fitch 1000 AFfirmed A+(ind)/Fitch A1(ind) Hcl Infosystems Ltd NCD programme Fitch AA-(ind) 800 Withdrawn Hcl Infosystems Ltd FB WC Bking Fac Fitch 2250 Affirmed AA-(ind)/Fitch A1+(ind) enhanced from INR1.25bn): Hcl Infosystems Ltd Non-FB WC Bking Fac Fitch 31180 Affirmed AA-(ind)/Fitch A1+(ind) enhanced from INR23.8bn Lonsen Kiri Chemicals FB Bk limits Fitch 750 Migrated from Industries Ltd BBB-(ind)nm Fitch BBB-(ind) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Purchaser payouts Fitch A(ind) 800 Assigned India Ltd Mahindra Holidays & Resorts FB WC Fac Fitch A(ind) 600 Assigned India Ltd Stfcl Da December 2011-03 Purchaser payouts Fitch 708.3 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind); Stfcl Da December 2011-03 Second loss credit Fitch 70.8 Assigned facility BBB(SO)(ind); Supermint Exports Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL Fitch B+(ind)nm 4.5 Migrated from Fitch B+(ind) Supermint Exports Pvt. Ltd. Funds-based WC limits Fitch 90 Migrated from B+(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch A4(ind)nm B+(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm-Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)