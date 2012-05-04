May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH)
for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Karuna Management Services non-FB limits Fitch A4+(ind)nm 45 Migrated from
Pvt Ltd Fitch A4+(ind)
National Housing Bank ST Bk loan programme Fitch A1+(ind) 25000 Affirmed
Rbs Financial Services (I) CP programme Fitch A1+(ind) 5000 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sew Infrastructure Ltd CP/ST debt Fitch A1+(ind) 3700 Assigned
Sew Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk loans Fitch A1+(ind) 1500 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accil Corporation Ltd long-TL Fitch 3000 Assigned
BBB-(SO)(ind)
Accil Hospitality Ltd long-TL Fitch 571 Assigned
BBB-(SO)(ind
Avani Projects And long-TL Fitch B(ind)nm 976.8 Migrated from
Infrastructure Ltd Fitch B(ind)
Avani Projects And FB limits Fitch B(ind)nm 200 Migrated from
Infrastructure Ltd Fitch B(ind)
Karuna Management Services FB limits Fitch 242.5 Migrated from
Pvt Ltd BB-(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch
A4+(ind)nm BB-(ind)/Fitch
A4+(ind)
National Housing Bank LT debt programme Fitch AAA(ind) 12760 Affirmed
National Housing Bank LT Bk loan programme Fitch AAA(ind) 25000 Affirmed
National Housing Bank LT fixed-deposit Fitch AAA(ind) 10000 Affirmed
programme
National Housing Bank LT debt programme Fitch AAA(ind) 100000 Affirmed
Rbs Financial Services (I) principal protected Fitch PP-MLD AAA 441.2 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd LT emr (ind)
Rbs Financial Services (I) principal protected Fitch PP-MLD AAA 3558.8 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd LT equity-linked emr (ind)
debentures
Sew Infrastructure Ltd long-TL Fitch A+(ind) 2850 Assigned
Sew Infrastructure Ltd CC limits Fitch A+(ind) 4220 Assigned
Sew Infrastructure Ltd NCDs Fitch A+(ind) 500 Assigned
Sew Infrastructure Ltd non-FBL Fitch 22460 Assigned
A+(ind)/Fitch
A1+(ind)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
nm -Non Monitored
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
