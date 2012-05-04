May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Karuna Management Services non-FB limits Fitch A4+(ind)nm 45 Migrated from Pvt Ltd Fitch A4+(ind) National Housing Bank ST Bk loan programme Fitch A1+(ind) 25000 Affirmed Rbs Financial Services (I) CP programme Fitch A1+(ind) 5000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Sew Infrastructure Ltd CP/ST debt Fitch A1+(ind) 3700 Assigned Sew Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk loans Fitch A1+(ind) 1500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accil Corporation Ltd long-TL Fitch 3000 Assigned BBB-(SO)(ind) Accil Hospitality Ltd long-TL Fitch 571 Assigned BBB-(SO)(ind Avani Projects And long-TL Fitch B(ind)nm 976.8 Migrated from Infrastructure Ltd Fitch B(ind) Avani Projects And FB limits Fitch B(ind)nm 200 Migrated from Infrastructure Ltd Fitch B(ind) Karuna Management Services FB limits Fitch 242.5 Migrated from Pvt Ltd BB-(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch A4+(ind)nm BB-(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) National Housing Bank LT debt programme Fitch AAA(ind) 12760 Affirmed National Housing Bank LT Bk loan programme Fitch AAA(ind) 25000 Affirmed National Housing Bank LT fixed-deposit Fitch AAA(ind) 10000 Affirmed programme National Housing Bank LT debt programme Fitch AAA(ind) 100000 Affirmed Rbs Financial Services (I) principal protected Fitch PP-MLD AAA 441.2 Affirmed Pvt Ltd LT emr (ind) Rbs Financial Services (I) principal protected Fitch PP-MLD AAA 3558.8 Affirmed Pvt Ltd LT equity-linked emr (ind) debentures Sew Infrastructure Ltd long-TL Fitch A+(ind) 2850 Assigned Sew Infrastructure Ltd CC limits Fitch A+(ind) 4220 Assigned Sew Infrastructure Ltd NCDs Fitch A+(ind) 500 Assigned Sew Infrastructure Ltd non-FBL Fitch 22460 Assigned A+(ind)/Fitch A1+(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)