May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of May 7 & 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Three Mittapalli Group (Mapl) non-FB WC loans Fitch A4(ind) 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Enercon Wind Farms LT Bk loans. Fitch BB+(ind)nm 4072 Withdrawn (Hindustan) Pvt. Ltd Hdfc Ltd Purchaser payouts Fitch 6001.1 Affirmed AAA(SO)(ind) Hdfc Ltd Purchaser payouts Fitch 5134.7 AFfirmed AAA(SO)(ind) Shanti Sales India Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch 250 Assigned B-(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Shanti Sales India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL Fitch 100 Assigned B-(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 Second loss credit Fitch 49.5 Upgraded from facility (SLCF) A+(SO)(ind) Fitch A(SO)(ind) Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 Liquidity facility Fitch 5.3 Affirmed AAA(SO)(ind) Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 Purchaser payouts Fitch 297.7 Affirmed AAA(SO)(ind) Three Mittapalli Group FB WC loans Fitch 70 Assigned (Maent) B(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Three Mittapalli Group FB WC loans Fitch 70 Assigned (Maexp) B(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Three Mittapalli Group (Mapl) FB WC loans Fitch 140 Assigned B(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)