May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH)
for local debt instruments as of May 7 & 8, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Three Mittapalli Group (Mapl) non-FB WC loans Fitch A4(ind) 5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Enercon Wind Farms LT Bk loans. Fitch BB+(ind)nm 4072 Withdrawn
(Hindustan) Pvt. Ltd
Hdfc Ltd Purchaser payouts Fitch 6001.1 Affirmed
AAA(SO)(ind)
Hdfc Ltd Purchaser payouts Fitch 5134.7 AFfirmed
AAA(SO)(ind)
Shanti Sales India Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch 250 Assigned
B-(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
Shanti Sales India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL Fitch 100 Assigned
B-(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 Second loss credit Fitch 49.5 Upgraded from
facility (SLCF) A+(SO)(ind) Fitch
A(SO)(ind)
Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 Liquidity facility Fitch 5.3 Affirmed
AAA(SO)(ind)
Stfcl Da Program - Feb 10 Purchaser payouts Fitch 297.7 Affirmed
AAA(SO)(ind)
Three Mittapalli Group FB WC loans Fitch 70 Assigned
(Maent) B(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
Three Mittapalli Group FB WC loans Fitch 70 Assigned
(Maexp) B(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
Three Mittapalli Group (Mapl) FB WC loans Fitch 140 Assigned
B(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
nm -Non Monitored
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
