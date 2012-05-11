May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vakil Housing Development LT debt Fitch B-(ind)nm 361.6 Migrated from Corporation Pvt Ltd Fitch B-(ind) Cipsa Tec India Pvt Ltd LT loans Fitch D(ind)nm 258.8 Migrated from Fitch D(ind) Cipsa Tec India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits Fitch D(ind)nm 170 Migrated from Fitch D(ind) Cipsa Tec India Pvt Ltd NFB WC limits Fitch D(ind)nm 276.7 Migrated from Fitch D(ind) Uco Bank Upper tier 2 Fitch A-(ind) 5000 Downgraded Subordinated bonds from Fitch A(ind) Uco Bank Perpetual tier 1 Fitch A-(ind) 2300 Downgraded bonds from Fitch A(ind) Uco Bank Lower tier 2 Fitch AA(ind) 2500 Affirmed subordinated bonds Vakil Housing Development FBL Fitch 29.9 Migrated from Corporation Pvt Ltd B-(ind)nm/Fitch Fitch A4(ind)nm B-(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)