May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH)
for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Celestial Biolabs Ltd non-FB facility Fitch D(ind) 10 Downgraded
from
Fitch A4+(ind)
Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt non-FB limit Fitch A3(ind) 227.5 Affirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Celestial Biolabs Ltd FB WC limits Fitch D(ind) 40 Downgraded
from
Fitch
BB(ind)/Fitch
A4+(ind)
Celestial Biolabs Ltd TL Fitch D(ind) 150 Downgraded
from
Fitch BB(ind)
Scuf Da Mar 2012-01 purchaser payouts Fitch 2357.7 Assigned
AAA(SO)(ind)
Sreenidhi University FB LT Bk loans Fitch D(ind) 120 Assigned
Sreenidhi University secured overdraft Fitch D(ind) 32 Assigned
Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt FB limit Fitch BBB-(ind) 120 Affirmed
Ltds
Tamilnadu Waste Management TL Fitch A(SO)(ind) 382.5 Assigned
Ltd
Tamilnadu Waste Management FB WC limits Fitch 90 Assigned
Ltd A(SO)(ind)/Fitch
A1(SO)(ind)
Vijaya Bank upper tier 2 Fitch A-(ind) 6000 Downgraded
from
subordinated debt Fitch AA-(ind)
Vijaya Bank lower tier 2 Fitch AA-(ind) 9000 Downgraded
from
subordinated debt Fitch AA(ind)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)