May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Celestial Biolabs Ltd non-FB facility Fitch D(ind) 10 Downgraded from Fitch A4+(ind) Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt non-FB limit Fitch A3(ind) 227.5 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Celestial Biolabs Ltd FB WC limits Fitch D(ind) 40 Downgraded from Fitch BB(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Celestial Biolabs Ltd TL Fitch D(ind) 150 Downgraded from Fitch BB(ind) Scuf Da Mar 2012-01 purchaser payouts Fitch 2357.7 Assigned AAA(SO)(ind) Sreenidhi University FB LT Bk loans Fitch D(ind) 120 Assigned Sreenidhi University secured overdraft Fitch D(ind) 32 Assigned Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt FB limit Fitch BBB-(ind) 120 Affirmed Ltds Tamilnadu Waste Management TL Fitch A(SO)(ind) 382.5 Assigned Ltd Tamilnadu Waste Management FB WC limits Fitch 90 Assigned Ltd A(SO)(ind)/Fitch A1(SO)(ind) Vijaya Bank upper tier 2 Fitch A-(ind) 6000 Downgraded from subordinated debt Fitch AA-(ind) Vijaya Bank lower tier 2 Fitch AA-(ind) 9000 Downgraded from subordinated debt Fitch AA(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)