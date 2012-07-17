Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of July 13 & 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Maiam Global Foods Ltd proposed initial grade of Assigned public offering '1(ind)' Varun Shipping Company Ltd ST FB limits Fitch 250 Withdrawn A2(ind)nm Varun Shipping Company Ltd ST non-FB limits Fitch 20 Withdrawn A2(ind)nm LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.J. Toll Road Pvt Ltd Bk loan Fitch A(ind)nm 231.6 migrated from Fitch A(ind) A.J. Toll Road Pvt Ltd TL Fitch 93.3 migrated from BBB+(ind)nm Fitch BBB+(ind) A.J. Toll Road Pvt Ltd BG Fitch 250 migrated from BBB+(ind)nm Fitch BBB+(ind) Bhavya Constructions Pvt. proposed FB WC Fitch 75 Assigned Ltd facility B+(ind)(exp) Idaa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT senior project Fitch BBB+(ind) 5460 Affirmed Bk loans Irb Surat Dahisar Tollway senior project Bk Fitch BBB(ind) 13007.59 Affirmed Pvt Ltd loan Monnet Power Company Ltd subordinated Fitch BB+(ind) 3500 Assigned project Bk loans Monnet Power Company Ltd senior project Bk Fitch 38190 Assigned loans BBB-(ind) Varun Shipping Company Ltd long-TL Fitch 26980 Withdrawn BBB+(ind)nm -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)