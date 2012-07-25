Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH)
for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Evershine Towers Pvt Ltd non-FB limits Fitch D(ind) 35 Downgraded
from
Fitch A4(ind)
Exotica International non-FB limits Fitch D(ind) 25 Downgraded
from
Fitch A4(ind)
R S Vanijya Pvt Ltd non-FB limits Fitch D(ind) 60 Downgraded
from
Fitch A4(ind)
Restore Machines (I) Pvt Ltd non-FB limits Fitch D(ind) 10 Downgraded
from
Fitch A4(ind)
S R Enterprise NFBL Fitch D(ind) 30 Downgraded
from
Fitch A4(ind)
Sukhsagar Infotech Pvt Ltd non-FB limits Fitch D(ind) 26.5 Downgraded
from
Fitch A4(ind)
Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd non-FB limits Fitch 500 Migrated from
A4+(ind)nm from Fitch
A4+(ind)
Tushar Fabrics Pvt Ltd non-FB limits Fitch A4(ind) 300 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Evershine Towers Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch D(ind) 110 Downgraded
from
Fitch B-(ind)
Exotica International FB limits Fitch D(ind) 270 Downgraded
from
Fitch
B-(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL Fitch B+(ind) 30 Assigned
Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd FB working limit Fitch B+(ind)/ 50 Assigned
Fitch A4(ind)
Pioneer Genco Ltd outstanding TL Fitch BBB(ind) 618.9 Assigned
R S Vanijya Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch D(ind) 200 Downgraded
from
Fitch
B-(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
Restore Machines (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch D(ind) 90 Downgraded
from
Fitch
B-(ind)/Fitch
A4(ind)
S R Enterprise FBL Fitch D(ind) 160 Downgraded
from
Fitch B-(ind)
Stfcl Da March 2012 - 03 purchaser payouts Fitch AAA(SO) 1037.8 Assigned
(ind)
Stfcl Da March 2012 - 03 second loss credit Fitch BBB(SO) 93.4 Assigned
facility (ind)
Sukhsagar Infotech Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch D(ind) 250 Downgraded
from
Fitch B-(ind)
/Fitch A4(ind)
Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans Fitch BB(ind)nm 350 Migrated from
Fitch BB(ind)
Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch 300 Migrated from
BB(ind)nm/ Fitch
Fitch A4+(ind)nm BB(ind)/Fitch
A4+(ind)
Tushar Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC limit Fitch B+(ind) 200 Affirmed
Variety Prints Pvt Ltd long-TL Fitch D(ind) 14 Downgraded
from
Fitch B(ind)
Reduced from INR22.4m
Variety Prints Pvt Ltd FBL Fitch D(ind) 150 Downgraded
from
Fitch B(ind)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
nm -Non Monitored
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
