Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (FITCH) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Evershine Towers Pvt Ltd non-FB limits Fitch D(ind) 35 Downgraded from Fitch A4(ind) Exotica International non-FB limits Fitch D(ind) 25 Downgraded from Fitch A4(ind) R S Vanijya Pvt Ltd non-FB limits Fitch D(ind) 60 Downgraded from Fitch A4(ind) Restore Machines (I) Pvt Ltd non-FB limits Fitch D(ind) 10 Downgraded from Fitch A4(ind) S R Enterprise NFBL Fitch D(ind) 30 Downgraded from Fitch A4(ind) Sukhsagar Infotech Pvt Ltd non-FB limits Fitch D(ind) 26.5 Downgraded from Fitch A4(ind) Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd non-FB limits Fitch 500 Migrated from A4+(ind)nm from Fitch A4+(ind) Tushar Fabrics Pvt Ltd non-FB limits Fitch A4(ind) 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Evershine Towers Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch D(ind) 110 Downgraded from Fitch B-(ind) Exotica International FB limits Fitch D(ind) 270 Downgraded from Fitch B-(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL Fitch B+(ind) 30 Assigned Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd FB working limit Fitch B+(ind)/ 50 Assigned Fitch A4(ind) Pioneer Genco Ltd outstanding TL Fitch BBB(ind) 618.9 Assigned R S Vanijya Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch D(ind) 200 Downgraded from Fitch B-(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) Restore Machines (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch D(ind) 90 Downgraded from Fitch B-(ind)/Fitch A4(ind) S R Enterprise FBL Fitch D(ind) 160 Downgraded from Fitch B-(ind) Stfcl Da March 2012 - 03 purchaser payouts Fitch AAA(SO) 1037.8 Assigned (ind) Stfcl Da March 2012 - 03 second loss credit Fitch BBB(SO) 93.4 Assigned facility (ind) Sukhsagar Infotech Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch D(ind) 250 Downgraded from Fitch B-(ind) /Fitch A4(ind) Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans Fitch BB(ind)nm 350 Migrated from Fitch BB(ind) Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd FB limits Fitch 300 Migrated from BB(ind)nm/ Fitch Fitch A4+(ind)nm BB(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind) Tushar Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC limit Fitch B+(ind) 200 Affirmed Variety Prints Pvt Ltd long-TL Fitch D(ind) 14 Downgraded from Fitch B(ind) Reduced from INR22.4m Variety Prints Pvt Ltd FBL Fitch D(ind) 150 Downgraded from Fitch B(ind) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm -Non Monitored FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)