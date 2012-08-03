Aug 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 31, August 1 & 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Non-FBL Fitch A4+(ind) 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh State Bond Fitch 5000 Affirmed Financial Corporations Issuances:Series I A(SO)(ind) -2007 Andhra Pradesh State Bond Fitch 1290 Affirmed Financial Corporations Issuances:Series II A(SO)(ind) -2008 Andhra Pradesh State Bond Fitch 1000 Affirmed Financial Corporations Issuances:Series A(SO)(ind) III - 2008 Andhra Pradesh State Bond Fitch 1210 Affirmed Financial Corporations Issuances:Series IV A(SO)(ind) -2009 Andhra Pradesh State TL Fitch BBB+(ind) 500 Affirmed Financial Corporations Andhra Pradesh State Secured overdraft Fitch BBB+(ind) 250 Affirmed Financial Corporations facility Gridco FB and non-FB limits Fitch 3000 Withdrawn BBB-(ind)nm /Fitch A3(ind)nm Gridco Long-TL Fitch 3720 Withdrawn BBB-(ind)nm Jonna Steels FB WC Fac Fitch B+(ind) 60 Assigned Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Long-TL Fitch BB-(ind) 2.7 Assigned Perfect Infraengineers Ltd FB limits Fitch BB-(ind) 42.5 Assigned Prime Impex Ltds Non-FBL Fitch D(ind)nm 2860 Migrated from Fitch D(ind) Supreme Petrochem Ltds Long-TL Fitch A(ind) 834.8 Affirmed Supreme Petrochem Ltds Long-TL Fitch A(ind) 600 Affirmed Supreme Petrochem Ltds Lines of credit Fitch 350 Affirmed A(ind)/Fitch A1(ind) Supreme Petrochem Ltds FB limits Fitch 1000 Affirmed A(ind)/Fitch A1(ind) Supreme Petrochem Ltds Non-FB WC limits Fitch 6750 Affirmed A(ind)/Fitch A1(ind) Suresh Angadi Education Bk loans Fitch 100 Withdrawn Foundation B+(ind)nm -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected nm-Non Monitored CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)