CBI raids NDTV news channel founders
NEW DELHI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a fraud investigation on Monday into the founders of news channel NDTV, a move the company said was an attempt to muzzle free speech.
Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (fitch) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jin Irrigation Systems Non-FB limit IND A4+ 7400 Downgradedfrom IND A3+ Jain Irrigation Systems ST debt IND A4+ 6400 Downgradedfrom IND A3+ Jain Irrigation Systems CP programme IND A4+ 3000 Downgradedfrom IND A3+ Neelesh Industrial Agency WC facility IND A4 55 Suspended Pvt Ltds. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jain Irrigation Systems TL IND BB+ 12400 Downgradedfrom IND BBB Jain Irrigation Systems FB limits IND BB+ / IND 9200 Downgradedfrom A4+ IND BBB / IND A3+ Mmfsl Da June 2010 - 1 purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 243.1 Affirmed Mmfsl Da Sept 2009 - 1 purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 120.7 Affirmed Stfcl - Da purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 210.1 Affirmed Program-Sept09-3 Stfcl - Da second loss credit IND AAA(SO) 167.4 Affirmed Program-Sept09-3 Fac Stfcl Da Program Oct09-I purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 272.6 Affirmed Stfcl Da Program Oct09-I SLCF IND AAA(SO) 108 Upgraded from fromIND A(SO) Stfcls - Dec 08 Assignment purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 165.4 Affirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
DUBAI The Arab world's strongest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday over alleged support for Islamists and Iran, re-opening a festering wound just two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.