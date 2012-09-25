Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (fitch)
for local debt instruments as of September 24, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A-One Industries non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 40 Suspended
B.G. Shirke Construction non-FBL IND A2+ 160682.5 Affirmed
Technology Pvt Ltd
Colour Roof India Ltd non-FB WC loans IND A4+ 490 Suspended
Saraf Chemicals Ltd non-FB limits IND A4+ 160 Upgraded from
IND A4
Savorit Ltd ST FB limits IND A4 70 Affirmed
Savorit Ltd ST non-FB limits IND A4 70 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A-One Industries FB WC limits IND BB / IND 12.5 Suspended
A4+
B.G. Shirke Construction long-TL IND A- 506.8 Affirmed
Technology Pvt Ltd
B.G. Shirke Construction FBL IND A- 5000 Affirmed
Technology Pvt Ltd
Colour Roof India Ltd LT debt IND BB+ 211 Suspended
Colour Roof India Ltd CC facility IND BB+ 260 Suspended
Maharashtra Patbandhare series IV debt IND A(SO) - Upgeaded from
Vittiya Co. Ltd programme IND A-(SO)
Maharashtra Patbandhare series II and IND A(SO) Affirmed
Vittiya Co. Ltd series III LT debt
programmes
Saraf Chemicals Ltd long-TL IND BB- 307.94 Upgraded from
IND B+
Saraf Chemicals Ltd FB limits IND BB- 230 Upgraded from
IND B+
Savorit Ltd LT FB limits IND B+ 70 Upgraded from
IND B-
Savorit Ltd LT non-FB limits IND B+ 70 Upgraded from
IND B-
Savorit Ltd TL IND B+ 141.8 Upgraded from
IND B-
Sterling Tools Ltd TL IND A- 284.5 Affirmed
Sterling Tools Ltd FB WC credit limits IND A- / IND 650 Affirmed
A2+
Sterling Tools Ltd non-FB WC credit IND A- / IND 270 Affirmed
limits A2+
T & T Motors Ltd TL IND BB 377.5 Suspended
T & T Motors Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND 360.4 Suspended
A4+
T & T Motors Ltd non-FB WC limits IND BB / IND 25 Suspended
A4+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)