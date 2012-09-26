Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (fitch)
for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Genus Power Infrastructure CP programme IND A2+ 10000 Downgraded
Ltd from
IND A1
(within the fund based working capital limits)
Niit Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 6000 Affirmed
(within the fund-based working capital bank lines):
Niit Ltd ST debt IND A1+ 4000 Affirmed
Sujeet & Associates non-FB limits IND A4 600 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Genus Power Infrastructure long-TL IND A- 50 Affirmed
Ltd
Genus Power Infrastructure FB WC limits LT/ST IND A-/ IND A2+ 3000 Affirmed /
Ltd Downgraded
from
IND A1
(enhanced from INR1,900m)
Genus Power Infrastructure NFB WC limits LT/ST IND A-/ IND A2+ 7000 Affirmed /
Ltd Downgraded
from
IND A1
(enhanced from INR6,100m)
Ivrcl Jv senior buyer's IND BBB- Affirmed
credit/payment
undertaking facility (Bk facility)
Niit Ltd LT debt IND AA- 9000 Affirmed
(reduced from INR1,000m):
Niit Ltd LT Bk loans IND AA- 5000 Affirmed
Niit Ltd FB WC Bk lines: IND AA- /IND 10000 Affirmed
LT/ST A1+
Niit Ltd non-FB IND AA- /IND 16000 Affirmed
working-capital Bk A1+
lines LT/ST
Om Biomedic Pvt Ltd long-TL IND D 310 Assigned
Om Biomedic Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 1100 Assigned
Om Biomedic Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND D 225 Assigned
Om Prakash Satish Kumar: FB WC limits: IND B- / IND A4 200 Assigned
Om Prakash Satish Kumar: non-FBL IND B- / IND A4 1300 Assigned
Ops International FB WC limits LT/ST IND B- / IND A4 100 Assigned
Ops International non-FBL LT/ST IND B- / IND A4 400 Assigned
Pg Glass Pvt Ltd long-TL. IND D 2000 Withdrawn
Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd long-TL IND D 799 Withdrawn
Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd CC facility IND D 1250 Withdrawn
Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND D 140 Withdrawn
Salcomp Manufacturing India National LT IND BBB+ /IND 6000 Assigned
Pvt Ltd A2+
Srf Ltd LT IND AA 16550 Affirmed
reduced from INR3,080m)
Srf Ltd NCD IND AA 15000 Affirmed
(assigned in September 2011)
Srf Ltd LT IND AA 15000 Affirmed
(assigned in October 2008)
Srf Ltd FB and NFB WC IND AA/ IND A1+ 78000 Affirmed
limits LT/ST
(reduced from INR10,000m)
Sujeet & Associates long-TL IND B+ 85 Withdrawn
Sujeet & Associates FB WC limits LT/ST IND B+ /IND A4 75 Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
