Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Fitch Ratings India Private Ltd. (fitch) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Genus Power Infrastructure CP programme IND A2+ 10000 Downgraded Ltd from IND A1 (within the fund based working capital limits) Niit Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 6000 Affirmed (within the fund-based working capital bank lines): Niit Ltd ST debt IND A1+ 4000 Affirmed Sujeet & Associates non-FB limits IND A4 600 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Genus Power Infrastructure long-TL IND A- 50 Affirmed Ltd Genus Power Infrastructure FB WC limits LT/ST IND A-/ IND A2+ 3000 Affirmed / Ltd Downgraded from IND A1 (enhanced from INR1,900m) Genus Power Infrastructure NFB WC limits LT/ST IND A-/ IND A2+ 7000 Affirmed / Ltd Downgraded from IND A1 (enhanced from INR6,100m) Ivrcl Jv senior buyer's IND BBB- Affirmed credit/payment undertaking facility (Bk facility) Niit Ltd LT debt IND AA- 9000 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,000m): Niit Ltd LT Bk loans IND AA- 5000 Affirmed Niit Ltd FB WC Bk lines: IND AA- /IND 10000 Affirmed LT/ST A1+ Niit Ltd non-FB IND AA- /IND 16000 Affirmed working-capital Bk A1+ lines LT/ST Om Biomedic Pvt Ltd long-TL IND D 310 Assigned Om Biomedic Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 1100 Assigned Om Biomedic Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND D 225 Assigned Om Prakash Satish Kumar: FB WC limits: IND B- / IND A4 200 Assigned Om Prakash Satish Kumar: non-FBL IND B- / IND A4 1300 Assigned Ops International FB WC limits LT/ST IND B- / IND A4 100 Assigned Ops International non-FBL LT/ST IND B- / IND A4 400 Assigned Pg Glass Pvt Ltd long-TL. IND D 2000 Withdrawn Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd long-TL IND D 799 Withdrawn Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd CC facility IND D 1250 Withdrawn Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND D 140 Withdrawn Salcomp Manufacturing India National LT IND BBB+ /IND 6000 Assigned Pvt Ltd A2+ Srf Ltd LT IND AA 16550 Affirmed reduced from INR3,080m) Srf Ltd NCD IND AA 15000 Affirmed (assigned in September 2011) Srf Ltd LT IND AA 15000 Affirmed (assigned in October 2008) Srf Ltd FB and NFB WC IND AA/ IND A1+ 78000 Affirmed limits LT/ST (reduced from INR10,000m) Sujeet & Associates long-TL IND B+ 85 Withdrawn Sujeet & Associates FB WC limits LT/ST IND B+ /IND A4 75 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected FITCH may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)