REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
June 16 Fitch has withdrawn its "D" rating on certain obligations of Detroit, Michigan due to bankruptcy of the rated entity and default of the rated issues.
The ratings agency said it will continue to monitor the city's Chapter 9 proceedings and provide market commentary as appropriate. (link.reuters.com/nap22w) (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.