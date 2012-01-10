LONDON Jan 10 There was a significant chance
that Italy would be downgraded when Fitch finishes its review of
the six euro zone countries it has put under credit watch
negative, the agency's head of ratings said on Tuesday.
"One thing which would also help Italy, which is outside of
its immediate control, is to take out the liquidity crisis
premium, which basically means you need to have a ... firewall,"
David Riley, head of global sovereign ratings, told reporters in
London at a Fitch event.
"At the moment we don't have that and that's a serious
concern with regard to Italy. It's one of the reasons why we
have Italy on (credit) watch negative, it's one of the reasons
why when we conclude that review, there is a sifnificant chance
that that rating will fall."