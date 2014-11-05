(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 05 (Fitch) On Oct. 1, 2014, Fitch Ratings announced its intention to withdraw the ratings on CNA Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries (CNA) on or about Oct. 30, 2014, for commercial reasons. The 30-day notice is designed to allow market participants to provide Fitch feedback on proposed withdrawals. Following the press release of Oct. 1, 2014, Fitch has reviewed its previous intention to withdraw ratings coverage on CNA, and opted to continue coverage until further notice in response to several prominent and influential users of insurance ratings having expressed their desire to Fitch for these ratings to be maintained. Fitch currently rates CNA Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries as follows: CNA Financial Corporation --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; --$549 million 5.85% due Dec. 15, 2014 at 'BBB'; --$350 million 6.5% due Aug. 15, 2016 at 'BBB'; --$150 million 6.95% due Jan. 15, 2018 at 'BBB'; --$350 million 7.35% due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'BBB'; --$500 million 5.875% due Aug. 15, 2020 at 'BBB'; --$400 million 5.75% due Aug. 15, 2021 at 'BBB'; --$243 million 7.25% due Nov. 15, 2023 at 'BBB'; --$550 million 3.95% due May 15, 2024 at 'BBB'. Continental Casualty Company Group Members: American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania Columbia Casualty Company Continental Casualty Company The Continental Insurance Company The Continental Insurance Company of New Jersey National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford Surety Bonding Company of America Transportation Insurance Company Universal Surety of America Valley Forge Insurance Company Western Surety Company --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's ratings on CNA are unsolicited. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch's last rating action occurred on Sept. 4, 2014, at which time Fitch affirmed its ratings on CNA Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries. Contact: Brad Istwan Director +1-312-368-3197 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.