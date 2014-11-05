(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 05 (Fitch) On Oct. 1, 2014, Fitch Ratings
announced its
intention to withdraw the ratings on CNA Financial Corporation
and its
subsidiaries (CNA) on or about Oct. 30, 2014, for commercial
reasons. The 30-day
notice is designed to allow market participants to provide Fitch
feedback on
proposed withdrawals.
Following the press release of Oct. 1, 2014, Fitch has reviewed
its previous
intention to withdraw ratings coverage on CNA, and opted to
continue coverage
until further notice in response to several prominent and
influential users of
insurance ratings having expressed their desire to Fitch for
these ratings to be
maintained. Fitch currently rates CNA Financial Corporation and
its
subsidiaries as follows:
CNA Financial Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--$549 million 5.85% due Dec. 15, 2014 at 'BBB';
--$350 million 6.5% due Aug. 15, 2016 at 'BBB';
--$150 million 6.95% due Jan. 15, 2018 at 'BBB';
--$350 million 7.35% due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'BBB';
--$500 million 5.875% due Aug. 15, 2020 at 'BBB';
--$400 million 5.75% due Aug. 15, 2021 at 'BBB';
--$243 million 7.25% due Nov. 15, 2023 at 'BBB';
--$550 million 3.95% due May 15, 2024 at 'BBB'.
Continental Casualty Company Group Members:
American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania
Columbia Casualty Company
Continental Casualty Company
The Continental Insurance Company
The Continental Insurance Company of New Jersey
National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford
Surety Bonding Company of America
Transportation Insurance Company
Universal Surety of America
Valley Forge Insurance Company
Western Surety Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch's ratings on CNA are unsolicited. Fitch reserves the right
in its sole
discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for
any reason it
deems sufficient.
Fitch's last rating action occurred on Sept. 4, 2014, at which
time Fitch
affirmed its ratings on CNA Financial Corporation and its
subsidiaries.
Contact:
Brad Istwan
Director
+1-312-368-3197
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.