(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is pleased to announce
that its full
suite of credit ratings, research and commentary is now
available to Bloomberg
Professional service subscribers, which include 319,000
financial professionals
globally.
"Fitch's contribution of our full credit research suite to the
Bloomberg
Professional service underlines our commitment to providing
timely and objective
credit views to the market in real time.
"The way in which subscribers use our content continues to
evolve, so the
opportunity to embed Fitch research into the user's daily
workflow enables us to
maximize the application of Fitch's research using the Bloomberg
terminal," says
Ian Linnell, Global Analytical Head, Fitch Ratings.
Fitch Ratings publish independent and prospective credit
ratings, commentary and
research based on global expertise drawn from local market
knowledge, which
spans the fixed-income universe.
Fitch research covers a broad range of industry sectors, issuers
and securities
in more than 100 countries.
Contact:
Ian Linnell
Global Analytical Head
Fitch Ratings
Tel: +44 20 3530 1093
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
