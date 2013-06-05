(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings will host its annual Global Banking Conferences in nine cities, beginning Monday 10th June 2013 in Frankfurt. The conferences will highlight key credit and regulatory trends for the global banking industry, as well as individual regions.

Some of the featured presentations and panel discussions include:

-- The End of Growth? Global Growth Challenges in a Highly Indebted World

-- Why are 2013 and 2014 So Pivotal for European Banks?

-- U.S. Banks: What are the New Banking Realities?

-- Chinese Banks: Why Shadow Banking Risks are a Concern

-- Is Banking Union Positive or Negative for Eurozone Bank Default Risk?

Senior members of Fitch's global Financial Institutions and Sovereigns team will lead the presentations. Several of the conferences will also feature a guest panel discussion with leading industry figures.

The dates and locations are:

-- Monday 10 June: Frankfurt

-- Tuesday 11 June: London

-- Wednesday 12 June: Paris

-- Thursday 13 June: Madrid

-- Tuesday 18 June: Hong Kong

-- Wednesday 19 June: Singapore

-- Friday 21 June: Sydney

-- Monday 24 June: Toronto

-- Tuesday 25 June: New York

More information on exact agendas, locations and registration information will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com under the 'Events' link.