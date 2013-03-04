(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 04 (Fitch) The announcement by Royal Bank of
Scotland Group PLC
(RBS) to prepare a partial initial public offering (IPO) of RBS
Citizens
Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) has no immediate ratings implication
for CFG and its
related subsidiaries, according to Fitch Ratings.
Fitch classifies each rated subsidiary as being either 'core',
'strategically
important' or of 'limited importance' to the parent institution.
Fitch has
maintained that CFG is strategically important to RBS, and thus
CFG's
Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' is notched once from RBS's
IDR of 'A'.
Fitch's view recognizes that while CFG may likely divest a
portion of its stake,
it is expected to retain majority control and will remain
subject to
Dodd-Frank's 'source of strength' provision. Since CFG is
already classified as
strategically important, its ratings already reflect the impact
from the partial
IPO. Therefore, CFG's ratings are appropriately situated one
notch below RBS.
Further, CFG's 'BBB' subordinated notes rating is notched off
CFG's viability
rating (VR) of 'bbb+', as Fitch does not presume parental or
sovereign support
for these instruments. As such, the subordinated debt ratings
are unaffected by
changes to ownership by the parent.
Further divestiture of CFG significantly beyond 25 percent of
equity would
likely result in an additional review by Fitch. Fitch could
re-classify CFG as
'limited importance', which might have negative ratings
implications for CFG's
IDRs. See Fitch's criteria report 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies'
for more information on this topic.
Fitch rates RBS Citizens Financial Group and subsidiaries as
follows:
RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Viability rating 'bbb+';
--Subordinated debt 'BBB';
--Support rating '1'.
RBS Citizens, NA
--Long-term IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Viability rating 'bbb+';
--Support rating '1';
--Long-term deposits 'A';
--Senior Unsecured 'A-';
--Short-term deposits 'F1'.
Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania
--Long-term IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Viability rating 'bbb+';
--Support rating '1';
--Long-term deposits 'A';
--Short-term deposits 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
