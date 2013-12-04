(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 04 (Fitch) The recent rise in refinancing and prepayment penalty income for U.S. banks specializing in multifamily real estate lending is unsustainable, according to Fitch Ratings. As a result, we expect multifamily mortgage activity to wane as a driver of net interest margin (NIM) growth over the coming quarters. Banks report prepayment penalties as interest income, boosting loan yields and NIM in the process. The spread between core and reported NIM for lenders with heavy exposure to multifamily loans has widened significantly since 2011. The contribution of prepayment penalties has become even more meaningful for these banks as total reported NIM has declined in recent quarters. Multifamily loan refinancing activity has proven more difficult to predict than single-family loans. Single-family mortgage refinancing activity hit historic highs in 2012, spurred by the low rate environment. The boom ended earlier this year as mortgage rates came off of their lows, and banks reported significantly lower residential mortgage revenues in the third quarter. Meanwhile, however, refinancing activity on multifamily loans picked up pace. We believe the lag between single-family and multifamily refinancing reflects the higher cost of refinancing multifamily loans early in a rate cycle. Multifamily loans typically carry prepayment penalties ranging between 1% and 5%, depending on the remaining term of the loan. Borrowers are more likely to delay refinancing to minimize prepayment penalties. We also believe the recent rise in refinancing activity is related to improving real estate fundamentals, as well as market expectations of rising rates. Improving property values, rents, and rent rolls provide borrowers the opportunity to cash out a portion of equity and lock in a low rate before an expected interest rates increase. The rise in prepayment income has flowed through to affected banks' reported NIM levels. Over the past three years, we estimate that banks with heavy multifamily exposure have seen NIM benefits in the range of 10 bps to 15 bps, on average. However, margin contributions have varied and some lenders have seen significant volatility in prepayment income. Banks in the metropolitan New York market in particular have reported the most significant growth in prepayment penalty income. Fitch attributes this to the relatively high concentration of multifamily apartment buildings, the city's uniquely stable rental market and improving real estate fundamentals. New York has seen a steady increase in property values and rents. Many landlords with stabilized, below-market rentals are cashing out a portion of their building's equity through refinancing and then using the proceeds to make capital improvements and increase rents. We see the current rate of prepayment penalty income growth, and the associated contribution to NIM, as unsustainable over the long term. Rising market interest rates will continue to be the biggest constraint, as borrowers weigh the cost of penalties against the prospect of higher interest payments later. As interest rates eventually normalize, and prepayment penalty income falls, reported and core NIMs will converge. We will continue to focus on banks' core NIM results when evaluating the credit profiles of large multifamily lenders. Contact: Ryan Doyle Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-9162 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.