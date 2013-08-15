Aug 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Corporate bond volume thus far this year suggests record issuance for 2013, according to Fitch Ratings. New bonds totaling $547.4 billion were sold from Jan. 1 through July 31 - $220.8 billion of that amount was priced during the second quarter despite June's tapering-induced retreat.

The cost of borrowing continues to be a key driver of issuance. Despite talk of rising interest rates, company financing cost remains attractive. Growth in specific sectors also buoyed bond volume.

Computers and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and energy have been big players this year. Those three sectors accounted for 35% of industrial activity in the first half and have experienced significant growth since early 2010. Borrowing by entities in the computer and electronics sector has expanded 105% (some due to first-time issuers, including Apple, Inc. ); healthcare and pharmaceuticals is up 64%; and energy 60%. Notably, the speculative-grade component of outstanding energy bonds has grown at a faster rate (88%) than the investment-grade portion (up 48%).

The par weighted average coupon of fixed-rate U.S. corporate bonds dropped further to 5.5% at the end of June, from 5.6% at the end of March and 6.0% a year earlier. The 8% year-over-year decline now spans both financial and industrial bonds, with the two broad areas registering average coupons of 5.1% and 5.7%, respectively.

Sectors with a strong investment-grade profile have enjoyed even more significant year-over-year declines in their interest costs. These include food, beverage, and tobacco; computers and electronics; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; and industrial/manufacturing. Each saw their average coupon shrink more than 10% over the past year.

The volume of financial bond issuance is virtually unchanged from the beginning of the recovery, but Fitch thinks the pace is likely to change. Issuance picked up in July with $34.6 billion sold. Stronger demand for commercial and industrial loans, improved demand for consumer loans and a greater willingness among banks to lend could also propel issuance.

Of course, the economy's trajectory in the second half and reaction to the Federal Reserve's policy directives will play a role in just how much companies are willing to borrow from investors, but given the trends noted above, we believe corporate bond volume could break a record this year.

For a full view of U.S. corporate bond market rating and issuance trends please see "U.S. Corporate Bond Market: Second-Quarter 2013 Rating and Issuance Activity" available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.