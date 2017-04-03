(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) Volatile recovery rates make obligor
concentration
harder to identify in securitisations of Italian non-performing
loans than in
deals backed by performing loans, Fitch Ratings says. Expected
recoveries are a
better indicator of concentration than some other measures, such
as gross book
value (GBV), which could understate the potential cash flow
volatility in an NPL
deal.
Italian banks held about EUR200 billion of NPLs at end-2016,
around 70% of which
were SME exposures, according to the Bank of Italy.
Securitisation is one way
that the Italian authorities are encouraging banks to reduce
their large stock
of impaired loans, although the market remains small.
The repayment of any debt backed by an NPL portfolio relies on
recovery amounts.
These will vary due to numerous factors, such as collateral
quality, the time
since default, the status of any legal enforcement process and
servicing
strategies. A first-ranking, secured claim could contribute a
greater share of
forecast recoveries than a larger unsecured claim, and failure
or delay in
collection could heavily jeopardise the portfolio's actual
performance.
CLOs backed by performing Italian SME loans typically measure
concentration risk
by the maximum current loan balance of any borrower as a
percentage of the total
portfolio (in practice, very few borrowers account for more than
0.5% due to
selection criteria). Replicating this approach in an NPL deal
(using GBV) would
give a less accurate picture of idiosyncratic risk to portfolio
performance than
using reliance for recovery proceeds.
The latter approach is, however, more complex and subjective. It
depends on
numerous assumptions, as well as the assessment of servicer
business plans that
may not be finalised when portfolios are assembled.
The intrinsic volatility of recovery cash flows and typically
high geographic
and obligor concentration mean that we do not expect to assign
Italian NPL deals
ratings above 'BBBsf'. Excessive concentration of expected
recoveries could
result in a lower rating cap, or in Fitch declining to rate a
deal. We may also
decline to rate deals where all or most exposures are unsecured.
In diverse Italian NPL portfolios, we would increase our market
value decline
(MVD) assumptions for properties securing loans to borrowers
that account for at
least 1% or 5% of expected recoveries (by 25% or 50%).
Over the life of a deal, obligor concentration may increase, but
this can be
mitigated. We would expect servicers to prioritise the work-out
of claims
contributing most to expected recoveries. Structural mitigants
(such as
postponing interest payments on junior or mezzanine notes if
minimum recovery
collection targets are missed) may also be available.
Fitch analysts will discuss our recently published methodology
for analysing
Italian NPL deals on a teleconference on 6 April. Details are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Adele Sindoni
Director, Structured Finance
+39 02 879 087 245
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi, 6
Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan MI
Italy
Pasquale Giordano
Director, Structured Finance
+1 212 908 0797
Ilaria Farina
Senior Director, Structured Finance
+39 02 879 087 242
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria
Non-Performing Loan Securitisations Rating Criteria (pub. 16
Mar 2017)
here
