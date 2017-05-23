(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Belarus Banking Sector: Recovery
Pending
here
LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) A return to growth in Belarusian bank
lending is still
some way off, Fitch Ratings said at its annual conference on
Belarus in Minsk
today.
We expect new lending (excluding exchange-rate effects) to be at
best flat in
2017. Volumes will be constrained by the still-contracting
economy and banks'
deteriorating asset quality, although the decline that began in
2015 could end
this year. The banking sector's new lending fell 4.6% in 2015
and 7.9% in 2016.
Government-directed and subsidised lending to prioritised
economic sectors is
being scaled back as it represents a significant contingent
liability for the
public-sector balance sheet. It fuelled overall lending growth
in the past
decade and accounted for more than 40% of the banking sector's
stock of loans at
end-2016, with about 18% (equal to about 7% of GDP) secured by
central and local
government guarantees.
Corporate lending will remain limited by borrowers' generally
high leverage,
while the government will focus on the clean-up of state-owned
banks' balance
sheets to support their capital and performance. We expect this
process to be
gradual given the government's limited financial capacity for
significant
support.
In contrast, we expect retail lending to keep growing this year,
at low single
digits, driven by housing lending transacted via state-owned
Belarusbank under
government programmes. Retail accounts for about 20% of the
sector's total loan
stock.
Pressure on earnings is likely to persist in 2017, due to lack
of lending growth
and weakened asset quality following the two-year recession and
the sharp fall
in the currency. Lending in Belarus is highly dollarised (56% of
the total).
Regulatory non-performing loans (NPLs) doubled to 13.7% of gross
credit exposure
at end-1Q17 from 6.8% at end-2015. The government is addressing
this with its
initiative to transfer problem assets to a non-bank vehicle and
replacement of
state-guaranteed problem loans with long-term bonds issued by
local governments.
State-owned banks accounted for about 70% of sector NPLs,
reflecting their high
share of overall lending.
The banking sector reported positive operating results in 2016
but this is
helped by delayed provisioning for impaired loans. We estimate
that
pre-impairment profits could be sufficient to increase reserve
coverage of NPLs
to a more solid 80% from a weak 45% at end-2016, over a 12-month
period. But
further provisioning could become necessary given the difficult
operating
environment.
Increased regulatory solvency requirements introduced in 2016
are positive for
financial stability. But we view banks' capital buffers as
modest relative to
high credit risk and unreserved NPLs, equal to 32% of regulatory
capital at
end-1Q17, a figure we believe may be understated due to loan
restructuring.
We rate six banks in Belarus, all at 'B-'/Stable. These ratings
are underpinned
by potential support either from the Belarus state or Russian
shareholders, and
are at the same level as the 'B-'/Stable sovereign rating. Low
external
liquidity is a risk for Belarus but we assume that ad hoc
financial support from
Russia will continue.
Deterioration of the sovereign credit profile would be negative
for bank ratings
as it would indicate a reduced ability to support banks and
their public-sector
borrowers. Capital erosion from a marked deterioration in asset
quality or
significant tightening of FX liquidity positions would also be
credit negative
for banks.
The presentation "Belarus Banking Sector: Recovery Pending" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
David Prowse
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001