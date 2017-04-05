(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Redenomination Risk and Sovereign
Ratings
here
LONDON, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that it is not
always possible to
say categorically that a sovereign debt redenomination into a
different currency
would be a default, under Fitch's sovereign rating criteria. The
agency would
assess such an event on a case-by-case basis, taking into
account all relevant
information at the time.
In response to recent investor enquiries, in a new report Fitch
sets out some
potential scenarios involving redenomination of sovereign debt
and explores the
potential rating implications of those scenarios.
Fitch would classify a redenomination of sovereign debt as a
default if
creditors were not fully repaid in the original currency (or
given that option),
as long as the original currency continued to exist. In such a
situation, we
would assess that debt obligations were not honoured in full and
on time, which
would be akin to a missed payment, and a traditional payment
default under our
sovereign rating criteria.
Fitch would classify a redenomination as a distressed debt
exchange (DDE), which
constitutes a particular type of default under Fitch's sovereign
rating
criteria, if the exchange imposed a material reduction in terms
on creditors and
it was used to avoid a traditional payment default.
There are some scenarios in which a redenomination of sovereign
debt into a
different currency would not constitute a default. For example,
if the debt
exchange was optional and non-tendered bonds were honoured in
full according to
their original terms; if there was some facility whereby
investors continued to
be paid in the original currency; or if the original currency
ceased to exist so
that the new currency became its sole legal successor and the
debt conversion
resulted in no material loss of terms to creditors with regard
to the original
terms.
Other implications of a sovereign debt redenomination could
include material
adverse economic and financial developments such as bank deposit
runs, capital
flight and the imposition of capital controls; currency
mismatches, increased
insolvencies, financial dislocation and potential bank failures;
economic
instability; challenging financing conditions; and heightened
political
uncertainty. These developments would likely trigger a sovereign
rating
downgrade by Fitch (of potentially multiple notches), even if
the specifics of
the case meant that it did not constitute a default under our
criteria.
The report also explores the potential impact of redenomination
scenarios on a
sovereign issuer's Country Ceiling, the possible different
rating treatment of
bonds depending on the applicable governing law, and the
potential negative
spill-overs and rating implications for the remaining members of
a currency
union in the event of redenomination and exit by a member of an
existing
currency bloc.
The full report, "Redenomination Risk and Sovereign Ratings," is
available via
the above link or at www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Michele Napolitano
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1882
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
