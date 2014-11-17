(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that refinancing capability and access to debt capital markets are likely to be crucial to Thai Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), given their limited ability in retaining long-term cash. Access to debt capital markets would likely provide medium- to long-term benefits to the REITs as a more diversified funding source and offer longer-term financing than bank loans. Existing regulations require a Thai REIT to pay dividends of at least 90% of its adjusted net profit. The average return on assets of Thai listed property funds has been about 8.0%-8.5% over the past three years, therefore, their refinancing risk would be quite significant for debt financings shorter than 20 years and with loan to value (LTV) ratios at about 20%-25%. Fitch expects REITs launched and/or to be launched this year to need refinancing (at maturity). Debt financing for the initial investment of these REITs are likely to be mainly through five to seven year-term secured bank facilities, with LTV ratios of about 20%-25%, based on the preliminary information these new REITs submitted to regulators, (compared to the regulatory ceiling of 35% for non-rated and/or non-investment grade rated REITs and 60% for investment-grade-rated REITs). Access to debt capital markets should provide the REITs with financing alternatives with longer maturities to match their cash flow profiles, once the regulations are in place. The regulatory body expects to issue the regulations on the offering of debt securities (i.e. plain bonds) by REITs by the end of this year. The first Thai REIT - Impact Growth REIT - was launched in late September 2014 and successfully invested in exhibition centres with a total value of about THB19.6bn (USD0.6bn). It is the largest REIT initial public offering in Asia outside Japan so far this year. A second Thai REIT, which plans to invest in industrial properties (warehouses and factories for rent), has already been approved by the regulator and will be launched in December 2014. There are three other REITs in the process of seeking approval from regulators - two plan to invest in industrial properties, while the third targets a shopping mall. Fitch expects Thai REITs total asset values to reach about THB40bn (USD1.2bn) by the end of this year or early 2015. Fitch expects Thai property investment funds to post strong growth. Total capital raised via all property investment funds (property funds and REITs) is likely to be about THB74bn (USD2.3bn) in 2014. (2013: THB66.2bn). Total market capitalisation of the listed property funds and REITs was THB297.6bn (USD9.3bn) and THB15.3bn (USD0.5bn) respectively as at 6 November 2014 (end-2013: THB243bn). Contacts: Somruedee Chaiworarat Director +662 108 0160 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul Senior Director +66 2108 0158 Vicky Melbourne Senior Director Head of Industrials South East Asia and Australasia Ratings +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.