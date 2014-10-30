(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 30 (Fitch) Regal Entertainment Group's (Regal)
decision to pay
a $1/share special dividend will not affect the company's
rating, according to
Fitch Ratings. The decision is in line with Fitch's expectations
and the
company's recent history; Regal has paid a special dividend
almost every other
year. Fitch believes the company has sufficient flexibility
within the current
rating to accommodate the dividend payment, which will be paid
on Dec. 15, 2014.
The special dividend will require approximately $155 million of
cash and is
expected to be funded through a combination of existing cash and
fourth quarter
cash flow generation. Fitch-calculated gross unadjusted leverage
is 4.4x as of
the LTM period ended Sept. 25, 2014. At the current rating,
Fitch expects
Regal's leverage to remain under 4.5x through the cycle in a
cyclical hit-driven
industry.
Additionally the company announced that it will explore various
strategic
alternatives to maximize shareholder value. This announcement
certainly raises
event risks related to Regal's credit profile and, depending on
the outcome,
could have negative consequences for Regal bondholders. From
Fitch's
perspective, potential strategic options include but are not
limited to an
outright sale of the company, piecemeal sale of the portfolio or
a leveraging
transaction.
As of March 12, 2014, the Anschutz Company owned 48% of Regal
(78% voting),
AllianceBernstein L.P. owned 8.1%, directors and executives
owned 1.9%, and the
public owned the remainder. Based on current market valuations,
Fitch estimates
an enterprise value of $5.5 billion, equating to an EBITDA to
enterprise value
market multiple of approximately 10.4 times (x). The following
discussion
regarding Fitch's conclusions are based on Fitch's
interpretation of the current
debt documents across Regal and Regal Cinemas Corporation (Regal
Cinemas). At
the end of the third quarter, the consolidated entity had $2.4
billion in debt,
consisting of $1.275 billion in unsecured notes due 2022, 2023,
and 2025 at
Regal, and an $85 million secured revolver and $1 billion
secured term loan at
Regal Cinemas, both due 2017.
Leveraging Transaction: Bondholder Protection Weak
Bondholder protection is weak in leveraging transaction
scenarios that do not
trigger change of control provisions, including debt financed
shareholder
returns or a leveraging buyout by Anschutz. Under the credit
agreement, Regal
can incur up to $552 million (Fitch estimate) in additional
debt; provisions
include a $260 million general basket for unsecured debt, a $10
million general
debt basket, a $200 million accordion feature, and Regal can
draw $82 million
under the revolver.
The indenture limitations are more lenient than the credit
agreement's and
potentially allows for leverage up to 7.0x. If Fitch assumes
that the credit
facility is replaced, unsecured bondholder protection is weak as
the indenture
allows for up to $1.4 billion (Fitch estimate) in additional
debt at Regal and
Regal Cinemas, collectively: $879 million in additional secured
debt (indenture
allows up to $1.85 billion under any credit facilities, as
defined. This is the
principal limiting factor on secured debt; any additional
secured debt allowable
under the 2.75x net senior secured leverage covenant would
violate this limit.
There is currently $971 million principal outstanding on the
term loan, which
counts against this basket.) and $500 million in additional
unsecured debt under
the general basket. Secured debt is also limited by the greater
of $1.85 billion
and the amount allowable under the 2.75x net senior secured
leverage covenant
(Fitch estimates over $1.5 billion) and a general $50 million
lien basket
exists. Total debt under the indenture is governed by a 2x
interest coverage
covenant (Fitch estimates over $2 billion in additional debt,
thus, this
covenant is not a limiting factor). Current Regal bondholders
will be
structurally subordinated to any unsecured debt issued at Regal
Cinemas.
Given the current market capital of approximately $3.3 billion,
Anschutz would
need $1.8 billion to buy the remaining float. Within the
provisions of the
current indenture, Anschutz could potentially finance 75% of the
deal with $1.4
billion in additional debt on Regal's balance sheet, pushing
leverage up to
7.0x. This scenario could drive a multi-notch downgrade and
expected recoveries
on current notes could materially decline due to their
structurally subordinated
status.
Similarly, a debt financed return of capital to shareholders
would pressure
ratings depending on its size. Based on Fitch's projections for
growth in 2015,
Regal could potentially issue $300 million in 2015 to fund the
return and remain
within the context of current.
Piecemeal Sale of Company: Bondholder Protection Strong
Regal could potentially sell smaller portions of its portfolio
to other
operators in multiple deals, in an effort to unlock value at the
asset or
regional level. The asset sale covenant on the credit facility
allows for up to
$100 million in asset sales annually (net proceeds are subject
to mandatory
repayment with the exception that up to $100 million annually
can be
reinvested). Fitch expects any sales, cumulatively, would exceed
$100 million
and would be considered a sale of substantially all assets in a
series of
related transactions, breaching the asset sale covenant and also
triggering
change of control (CoC) under the credit agreement. Bondholders
are also
protected in this scenario, as a sale of substantially all
assets constitutes a
CoC.
Outright Sale of Company: Bondholder Protection Strong
If Regal were to sell itself, or substantially all of its
assets, explicit CoC
would be triggered under both the secured credit agreement at
Regal Cinemas and
the unsecured notes at Regal. Provisions common to the
securities for CoC
triggering events include any person other than Anschutz, or
affiliates,
obtaining 50% or more voting control; liquidation, dissolution,
or sale of all
or substantially all assets; and individuals who constitute the
board of
directors cease to constitute at least a majority of the board.
The credit
agreement also triggers CoC if Regal or Regal Entertainment
Holdings, Inc. no
longer beneficially owns 100% of Regal Cinemas. The indenture
includes a 101%
CoC offer.
Fitch views an LBO by a financial buyer as challenging given
Regal's high
leverage, already strong margins, cyclicality of the industry,
and the company's
reliance on the studios for content (i.e., out of management's
control).
However, given investors' search for yield, a group of investors
or lenders
could be willing to push leverage up to the high single digits,
or higher, as
transaction multiples in the LTM period ended 2Q'14 increased to
12.3x, a 26%
increase from 2013. A purchase by one of the other major U.S.
exhibitors (AMC,
Cinemark, Carmike) would be subject to what could be a
challenging Department of
Justice Review, which would likely result in required
divestures. A foreign
strategic buyer is a possibility, following other similar deals
in the U.S.
entertainment sector, including Wanda's investment in AMC,
SoftBank's investment
in Legendary, and Alibaba's agreement with Lions Gate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Limited Rating Upside: Fitch heavily weighs the prospective
challenges facing
Regal and its industry peers in arriving at the long-term credit
ratings.
Significant improvements in the operating environment
(sustainable increases in
attendance) and sustained deleveraging could have a positive
effect on the
rating, though Fitch views this as unlikely.
Negative Trigger: A debt-financed material buyout, acquisition
or return of
capital to shareholders that would raise the unadjusted gross
leverage beyond
4.5x could have a negative effect on the rating. In addition,
meaningful,
sustained declines in attendance and/or per-guest concession
spending that drove
leverage beyond 4.5x would pressure the rating as well.
For more information, including an organizational chart and
covenant summaries,
please see the report 'Regal Entertainment Group', published
Oct. 13, 2014.
Fitch currently rates Regal and Regal Cinemas as follows:
Regal
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4'.
Regal Cinemas
--IDR 'B+';
--Senior secured credit facility 'BB+/RR1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
