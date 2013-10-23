(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Regional New Zealand Financial
Institutions:
Sticking to the Basics
here
SYDNEY, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that smaller New
Zealand-owned
regional banks (Regionals) face an increasingly competitive
market dominated by
four major Australian-owned banks. However, they benefit from
simple business
models, and their franchises gain significant value through
local ownership,
which includes loyal, and at times, parochial community support.
The Regionals' strengths lie in their plain vanilla business
models which focus
on accepting deposits from households and businesses, lending to
fund
residential mortgages, business loans and personal loans while
typically
avoiding riskier and more complex financial products. Since the
global financial
crisis, the Regionals have experienced strong deposit flows,
healthy lending
growth and achieved adequate profitability. However, credit
exposure
concentration, their small absolute size, and limited access to
fresh capital
are the main barriers to potentially higher ratings.
Fitch expects competition for good quality assets to remain
intense and this
will continue to place pressure on the Regionals' net interest
margin, although
the recent reduction in funding costs may provide a partial
offset. As a result,
the agency believes maintaining good asset quality and
continuing to improve
their - in most cases - moderate cost management is key to
achieving profit
growth and internal capital generation.
Conservative underwriting standards, combined with the local
knowledge of
customers and industries, have proven supportive of the
Regionals' asset
quality. The expansion by some of the Regionals into new markets
and products,
and partly through different distribution channels, has created
new risk
exposures. However, proven track records demonstrate a typically
conservative
underwriting approach.
Strong funding profiles benefit from solid community support,
and as a result,
the Regionals' loan books are mostly fully deposit funded.
Liquidity has
improved since 2008, limiting most Regionals' reliance on
wholesale funding
markets and off-balance sheet facilities.
For further details, see the report entitled " Regional New
Zealand Financial
Institutions: Sticking to the Basics" on www.fitchratings.com,
or by clicking on
the above link. The report includes references to Kiwibank
Limited (AA/Stable),
Southland Building Society (BBB/Stable), Nelson Building Society
(BB+/Stable),
and Wairarapa Building Society (BB+/Stable), as well as three
non-rated
institutions: TSB Bank Limited, Co-operative Bank and Heartland
Bank Limited.
