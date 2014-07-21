(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesia Insurance Market
Dashboard 1H14
here
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
in a new report
that Indonesia's life and non-life insurance sectors will be
shaped by changing
regulations that are aimed at greater transparency and stability
for the
industry.
The implementation in 1Q14 of insurance tariff regulations could
enhance
stability in insurers' underwriting margin and ensure healthy
bottom lines in
the non-life sector are sustainable. In addition, upcoming
planned changes to
the regulations governing bancassurance could encourage greater
disclosure and
tighten the regulation of fee agreements between insurers and
co-operating
banks.
The Indonesian insurance industry reported sound premium growth
and posted
favourable financial results in 2013, driven by manageable
catastrophe losses.
Fitch believes that exposure to catastrophe risks will remain a
key challenge
for insurers' underwriting profitability (mainly for non-life)
as Indonesia
continues to be a catastrophe-prone region. Steady industry
growth is expected
in the mid-term, underpinned by low penetration, improving risk
awareness and
rising population affluence.
The report titled 'Indonesia Insurance Market Dashboard 1H14' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Thomas Ng
Analyst
+65 6796 7224
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.