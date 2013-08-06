Aug 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says even though the framework for the gas distribution price review in 2014-2016 (GD14) proposed by the Utility Regulator in Northern Ireland (UReg) sets some ambitious targets for Phoenix Natural Gas (PNG) (BBB/Negative) in terms of opex (22% lower than PNG's submission) and capex (6% lower than PNG's submission) allowances, we expect post tax and maintenance interest cover ratio (PMICR) to remain within our guidance for the current rating (above 1.5x) until 2016.

While UReg's draft determination with regards to the GD14 price review offers an increased level of transparency for the next three years, we will seek further clarity from the final determination including the assumptions used for calculating the profile adjustment and PNG's revised business plan for review of PNG's rating.

The lower cost allowances affect cash flows immediately, whilst the impact on revenues is spread over a longer time period until the expiration of the licence agreement in 2046 due to the way the profile adjustment is calculated. The impact on credit metrics will be clearer with further detail on the long term assumptions on tariffs, connections and volumes, currently not provided in the draft determination. In our view, even if UReg's targets puts pressure on PNG's budget, we expect a milder negative impact on key credit metrics.

UReg is also proposing a higher target of owner-occupied connections per year (6,500 vs. 4,700 submitted by PNG) and is looking to move towards a remuneration system based on connections outputs. These measures are reflected through a different distribution of cost allowances which we believe creates further scope for potential underperformance.

For the purpose of the profile adjustment, UREG has assumed a lower weighted average cost of capital (WACC) post 2017 which is currently in line with the recent RIIO-GD1 cost of capital allowance. On a pre-tax basis this translates to an allowed WACC of 4.83% vs. 7.5% currently. This change impacts allowed revenues immediately through the profile adjustment and it leads to a material deterioration in PMICR from 2017. We highlight that the 4.83% allowed return represents an initial proposal from the regulator and that it may change following feedback from various stakeholders including PNG. The allowed return from 2017 onwards is a rating factor that remains unclear.

The final determination will be published in December 2013 and implemented in January 2014.