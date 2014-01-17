(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 17 (Fitch) Capital One Financial's (COF)
reported earnings for
fourth quarter 2013 (4Q'13) were relatively stable, according to
Fitch Ratings.
COF's results were down to $842 million from $1.09 billion in
3Q'13 but modestly
up from $825 million in the year-ago quarter. This equated to a
4Q'13 annualized
return on average assets (ROA) of 1.20%, which is not as good as
the 3Q'13 ROA
of 1.53%, but still compares favorably to peer banks.
Overall revenue in 4Q'13 modestly declined from the sequential
quarter as lower
interest income due to the full impact of the sale of the Best
Buy private label
card portfolio and continued expected run-off of mortgage loans
acquired with
ING Direct, was only partially offset by lower funding costs. As
such, the
company's net interest margin (NIM) declined by 16 basis points
to 6.73% in
4Q'13 down from 6.89% in 3Q'13. Relative to the prior-year
quarter the 4Q'13 NIM
was 19 basis points higher due almost entirely to lower funding
costs in the
year-over-year comparison.
Non-interest income increased relative to the sequential
quarter, due in part to
higher interchange fees amid higher spend volumes on the
quarter. Expenses,
however, also increased sequentially as lower compensation and
benefits expense
was offset by higher marketing expenses, professional services,
and expenses
related to COF's acquisitions over the last couple of years. As
the desire for
incremental loan growth remains intense, Fitch would expect
marketing costs to
remain on the higher side over the balance of the next year.
Total period end loans balances increased 2.81% from the
sequential quarter as
growth in domestic credit cards, auto loans, and commercial
loans were offset by
the continued run-off of the company's acquired home loan
portfolio. Fitch would
expect more of the same over the course of the year, but
domestic card loans are
in part seasonally higher amid higher consumer spending during
the holiday
season in 4Q'13.
Credit quality across the board remains good. Fitch notes that
credit quality in
COF's consumer portfolios as measured by net charge-off (NCO)
rates and 30-day
plus delinquency rates appear to have essentially bottomed in
3Q'13, as there
was a modest uptick in NCO rates in both the domestic card and
auto loan
portfolios. Fitch had been expecting some reversion in NCO rates
and would
expect some additional increase in NCO rates over the year as
the company
continues to pursue growth.
Capital ratios modestly declined from the sequential quarter as
COF increased
share buybacks after completing the sale of the Best Buy
portfolio noted above.
Nevertheless, Fitch continues to view capital ratios as
adequate. Under Basel 1,
COF's Tier 1 common (CET1) ratio was 12.2%, down from 12.7% in
the sequential
quarter. And under the fully phased in Basel III standardized
approach the CET1
was approximately 10.9%, just down modestly from 11.1% in 3Q'13.
Under Basel III
advanced approaches, the fully phased in CET1 ratio remains
slightly higher than
8%.
COF's capital ratios remain modestly below some peer-rated
banks. However, Fitch
believes this is still offset by the company's superior capital
generation
abilities.
