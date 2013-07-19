(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 19 (Fitch) According to a new report issued today
by Fitch
Ratings, first-quarter 2013 liquidity remained strong, with an
improved 89% of
committed facilities available for borrowing and total liquidity
exceeding
aggregate 2013, 2014 and 2015 maturities. Issuers in the
portfolio have
decreased aggregate 2013 and 2014 maturities by over $7 billion
since
fourth-quarter 2012. LTM free cash flow remained steady at $33
million, and
issuers maintained balance sheet cash and short-term investment
balances of
approximately $39 million. Refinancing activity over the first
quarter reduced
cash by $8 billion, which stabilized cash balances to normal
levels after
elevated debt issuances at the end of 2012.
The full report 'Telecommunications & Cable Stats Quarterly --
First-Quarter
2013' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on
the link.
Contact:
Dave Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Mike Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Telecom and Cable
Stats Quarterly
-- First-Quarter 2013
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.