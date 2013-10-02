(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 02 (Fitch) According to a new report issued
today by Fitch
Ratings, U.S. telecom and cable credit profiles are steady,
although aggregate
leverage slightly increased year-over-year to 2.51x from 2.33x
due to higher
debt levels of approximately $410 billion at the end of the
second quarter.
DISH's leverage increased a full turn to 5.0x after issuing $2.3
billion of debt
during the quarter. The company maintains an elevated cash
balance of $9.5
billion to support its wireless ambitions, including a recent
$2.2 billion bid
to acquire spectrum assets from LightSquared LP. Fitch
anticipates that
aggregate leverage will continue to increase through the
remainder of the year
as companies pursue M&A activity and prepare for the upcoming
wireless spectrum
auctions.
Average capital intensity increased 110 bps to 14.7%
year-over-year, which was
heavily influenced by investment to accelerate the deployment of
4G LTE
technology. For example, Sprint Corporation accelerated nearly
$4 billion of
capital expenditures into 2013 due to Softbank Corporation's $5
billion cash
infusion. Other material increases in capital expenditures
include T-Mobile US,
Inc. as the company continues to integrate newly acquired
MetroPCS
Communications, Inc. into its operations. Following the
acceleration of spending
in 2013, Fitch expects capital intensity to retreat in 2014 to
its normalized
range between 13.5% and 14% for the industry.
Fitch's 'U.S. Telecom and Cable Stats Quarterly' provides a
summary of operating
performance, credit metrics, and liquidity positions of the
companies in the
telecommunications sector of Fitch's rating universe over the
past four years,
as well as key credit strengths and concerns as of the end of
second-quarter
2013.
The full report 'U.S. Telecom & Cable Stats Quarterly
--Second-Quarter 2013' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
