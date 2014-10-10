(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings' 'U.S.
Telecom and Cable
Stats Quarterly' published today, shareholder-friendly activity
is stabilizing
as issuers funnel cash from operations towards capital spending
and
acquisitions. Net share repurchases during the quarter declined
$3.8 billion to
$1 billion from the previous year. This was primarily driven by
a $3.1 billion
decline at AT&T Inc. as the company moderates the pace of its
buyback.
Conversely, aggregate dividends paid during second-quarter 2014
increased 14%
from the previous year. The increase mainly reflects Crown
Castle International
Corp.'s dividend initiation during first-quarter 2014 and an
increase in Verizon
Communications Inc.'s outstanding common stock after issuing
1.27 billion shares
to partially fund its Verizon Wireless transaction. Fitch
anticipates issuers
will continue to prudently buy back shares for the remainder of
2014 as cash
builds in anticipation of upcoming spectrum auctions,
outstanding transactions
close and capital intensity slowly declines to normal rates.
Fitch's 'U.S. Telecom and Cable Stats Quarterly' provides a
summary of operating
performance, credit metrics, and liquidity positions of the
companies in the
telecommunications sector of Fitch's rating universe over the
past four years,
as well as key credit strengths and concerns as of the end of
2Q'14.
Contact:
Dave Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Mike Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
