(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 19 (Fitch) According to a new report issued
today by Fitch
Ratings, acquisitions totaled $20 billion during third-quarter
2013 (3Q'13),
heavily influenced by the closing of Sprint Corporation's
(Sprint) merger with
SoftBank Corp. and the acquisition of Clearwire Corporation.
Merger and
acquisition (M&A) activity continued into the fourth quarter as
highlighted by
Frontier Communications Corp.'s recent announcement that it has
entered into a
definitive agreement to acquire AT&T Inc.'s wireline operations
in Connecticut
for $2 billion. As a result of heightened M&A within the
industry, few
significant opportunities exist for further consolidation. There
has been
speculation that Sprint is interested in acquiring T-Mobile US,
Inc. However,
Fitch does not expect this to materialize in the near term as
uncertainty as to
regulatory approval and spectrum incompatibility persists.
As companies pursue M&A activity and prepare for the upcoming
wireless spectrum
auctions, aggregate leverage increased during 3Q'13 to 2.9x from
2.4x the
previous year. American Tower Corporation's leverage increased
to 6.3x from 4.6x
following the $4.8 billion acquisition in October of MIP Tower
Holdings LLC.
Verizon Communications Inc. also witnessed leverage increase a
full turn to 2.4x
after the company issued $49 billion of debt to fund its
proposed $130 billion
acquisition of Vodafone Group, PLC's 45% interest in Verizon
Wireless. Fitch
anticipates aggregate leverage will continue to increase
slightly into 2014 as
total debt levels outpace EBITDA growth.
Fitch's 'U.S. Telecom and Cable Stats Quarterly' provides a
summary of operating
performance, credit metrics, and liquidity positions of the
companies in the
telecommunications sector of Fitch's rating universe over the
past four years,
as well as key credit strengths and concerns as of the end of
3Q'13.
The full report 'U.S. Telecom & Cable Stats Quarterly -
Third-Quarter 2013' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Dave Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Mike Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Telecom and Cable
Stats Quarterly
(Third-Quarter 2013)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.