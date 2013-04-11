(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 11 (Fitch) According to a new report issued today
by Fitch
Ratings, the U.S. Telecom and Cable sector's cash balances
remained high during
the fourth quarter at approximately $49 billion as strong debt
issuance
continued throughout 2012.
The elevated debt issuances resulted in leverage increasing year
over year to
2.46x from 2.42x. Available committed facilities for borrowing
declined 773 bps
from last quarter to 86.6%. However, overall liquidity remains
strong as debt
totaling $17.2 and $24.1 billion matures in 2013 and 2014,
respectively.
After an active year, commitments to return capital to
shareholders are expected
to continue full force into 2013. Companies including Comcast
and Time Warner
Cable announced increased dividends and continuing share
repurchase programs for
the upcoming year. For AT&T, the requirements associated with
the continuation
of share repurchases, combined with spectrum acquisitions, will
require
borrowing over the course of the year as these needs are
expected to exceed free
cash flow in 2013.
Capital intensity reached its highest level of the year at 14.1%
during the
fourth quarter. However, the rate has been in decline since
reaching 15.2% in
first-quarter 2011. Fitch expects capital intensity to continue
its retreat in
2013 towards the lower end of the industry's typical range of
13.5%-14%.
The full report 'Telecommunications & Cable Stats Quarterly --
Fourth-Quarter
2012' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Dave Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Mike Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
