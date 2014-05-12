(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Telecom and Cable Stats
Fourth-Quarter 2013
here
CHICAGO, May 12 (Fitch) According to a new report issued today
by Fitch Ratings,
Fitch believes Comcast Corporation's (Comcast) merger with Time
Warner Cable,
Inc. (TWC) is strategically sound and creates significant
opportunities to
realize operating and capital spending efficiencies with minimal
execution risk.
The all-stock consideration structure of the merger is not
expected to have a
material impact on Comcast's credit protection measures. Fitch
expects Comcast's
credit profile will strengthen on a pro forma basis with
consolidated pro forma
leverage of 2.2x by year-end 2014, approaching 2.0x by the end
of 2015 in the
absence of significant cost or operating synergies.
Fitch recently affirmed Comcast's IDR at 'A-' following the
company's
announcement that it will divest approximately 3.9 million video
subscribers to
Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter) following the closing of
the Comcast and
TWC merger. The company will utilize proceeds of approximately
$14 billion from
the asset divestitures to reduce outstanding debt and expand its
share buyback
program. Comcast has the potential to realize approximately $1.5
billion of
efficiencies from the combined entity. The cable systems to be
divested generate
approximately $3 billion of EBITDA. The loss of EBITDA
generation will be offset
by approximately $9 billion of debt reduction.
Fitch's 'U.S. Telecom and Cable Stats Quarterly' provides a
summary of operating
performance, credit metrics, and liquidity positions of the
companies in the
telecommunications sector of Fitch's rating universe over the
past four years,
as well as key credit strengths and concerns as of the end of
4Q'13.
The full report 'U.S. Telecom & Cable Stats Quarterly
(Fourth-Quarter 2013)' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link
above.
