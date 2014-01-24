(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 24 (Fitch) The property/casualty insurance business is inherently volatile, given uncertainty related to insurerâ€™s underwriting activity. Fitch Ratingsâ€™ assessment of operating performance in the insurance ratings process considers the stability and consistency in generating underwriting profits over time. In a new Special Report: â€˜Property/Casualty Insurer Underwriting Volatility â€“ Product Mix and Diversification Influence Resultsâ€™, Fitch analyzes the volatility of 10 major business segments based on the standard deviation of statutory accident year loss ratios from 1987-2012. The analysis utilizes a sample group of 100 individual U.S. P/C insurers, representing approximately 85% of industry aggregate premiums. Findings of this review reveal a wide disparity in loss ratio stability by segment. Private passenger auto liability is demonstrably the least volatile segment which is tied to the short-term nature of claim payments, high policy counts and low average claims cost. Longer tail liability lines, such as product liability â€“ occurrence, exhibit the most volatile underwriting segments. Variability in underwriting results is tied to an insurerâ€™s business mix, effects of product diversification, and overall operating expertise. The report includes an analysis of loss ratio correlations by segment that shows historical relationships in loss ratio movements across segments. Key parameters in Fitchâ€™s Prism capital model that influence target capital levels relating to underwriting risk include: projected loss ratios, loss ratio volatility, and the duration of claims payments. The report includes an exhibit of underwriting volatility measures deployed for individual companiesâ€™ yearend 2012 Prism results, with corresponding Prism score, revealing that a number of insurerâ€™s with high underwriting volatility are still well capitalized on a risk adjusted basis. The report â€˜Property/Casualty Insurer Underwriting Volatility â€“ Product Mix and Diversification Influence Resultsâ€™ is available on Fitchâ€™s website at â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™. Contact: James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Jeff Mohrenweiser, FSA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3182 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Property/Casualty Insurer Underwriting Volatility (Product Mix and Diversification Influence Results) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.