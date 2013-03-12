(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published its new
U.S. Telecom &
Cable Dashboard. This publication explores key trends from the
recently
completed earnings season along with notable industry items and
regulatory
developments.
A key theme outlined in this Dashboard is that the general
improvement in sector
revenue growth has been at the cost of EBITDA margins, which
have been falling.
The sector has experienced a modestly negative rating trend with
recent negative
actions driven by some companies' inability to reduce leverage
or, in some
cases, improve competitive positioning.
The 'U.S. Telecom and Cable Dashboard' is available on Fitch's
web site at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link below.
Contact:
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research U.S. Telecom and Cable
Dashboard
here
